NTA Not To Announce JEE Main July Session Result Today, Confirms Ministry Of Education

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will not announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session two result today, August 6, confirmed Ministry of Education.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Aug 6, 2022 9:23 pm IST

NTA Not To Announce JEE Main July Session Result Today

JEE Main July Session 2022 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will not announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session two result today, August 6, confirmed Ministry of Education. NTA officials earlier informed Careers360 that the JEE Main result 2022 session 2 will be announced on August 6. Visit here for JEE Main Result 2022 session 2 updates direct link, cut off, rank predictor

JEE Main 2022
