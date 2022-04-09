NTA NEET UG: Exam Pattern, Weightage Of Chapters In NEET 2022 Here

  • Home
NEET UG 2022: The weightage of chapters in NEET 2022 has been determined on the basis of the previous years' NEET question papers.

Updated: Apr 9, 2022 3:01 pm IST

Weightage of chapters in NEET 2022 here
New Delhi:

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be held on July 17, 2022. NEET held for admission to the undergraduate medical entrance programmes including BSc Nursing and Veterinary will be conducted as an offline test at designated centres across the country and a few centres abroad. NEET 2022 question paper will comprise of 200 questions and will be held for a duration of 200 minutes.

As per the NEET 2022 UG exam pattern, the medical entrance test will comprise of four subjects -- Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology. Each subject will consist of two sections. While Section A will consist of 35 questions, section B will have only 15 questions. Out of the 15 questions from Section B, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 questions.

Weightage Of Chapters In NEET 2022

The weightage of chapters in NEET 2022 has been determined on the basis of the previous year NEET question papers.

NEET Chapter-Wise Weightage: Biology

Chapter

Weightage out of 100

Diversity in Living World

14%

Cell Structure and Function

5%

Structural Organisation in Animals and Plants

9%

Plant Physiology

6%

Human Physiology

20%

Reproduction

9%

Genetics and Evolution

18%

Biotechnology and Its Applications

3%

Biology and Human Welfare

4%

Ecology and environment

12%

NEET Chapter-Wise Weightage: Chemistry

Chapter

Weightage Of Chapters In NEET 2022

Basic concepts of chemistry

2%

Structure of Atom

3%

Classification of elements and periodicity in properties

3%

Chemical Bonding and molecular structure

5%

States of Matter: Gases and liquids

2%

Solid-state

2%

Thermodynamics

9%

Equilibrium

6%

Redox Reactions

1%

Solutions

5%

Electrochemistry

4%

Chemical kinetics

3%

Surface Chemistry

1%

General Principles and processes of Isolation Elements

1%

Hydrogen

3%

s- Block Elements (Alkali and Alkaline earth metals)

1%

Some p-Block elements

1%

d and f Block Elements

4%

Coordination compounds

4%

Organic Chemistry - some Basic principles and techniques

2%

Hydrocarbons

3%

Haloalkanes and Haloarenes

1%

Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers

8%

Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids

3%

Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogen

1%

Biomolecules

3%

Polymers

3%

Chemistry in Everyday Life

4%

Environmental Chemistry

1%

Weightage Of Chapters In NEET 2022: Physics


Class 11

Topic / Chapters

Weightage

Physical-world and measurement

2%

Chapter–1: Physical World


Chapter–2: Units and Measurements


Kinematics

3%

Chapter–3: Motion in a Straight Line


Chapter–4: Motion in a Plane


Laws of Motion

3%

Chapter–5: Laws of Motion


Work, Energy and Power

4%

Chapter–6: Work, Energy and Power


Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body

5%

Chapter–7: System of Particles and Rotational Motion


Gravitation

2%

Chapter–8: Gravitation


Properties of Bulk Matter

3%

Chapter–9: Mechanical Properties of Solids


Chapter–10: Mechanical Properties of Fluids


Chapter–11: Thermal Properties of Matter


Thermodynamics

9%

Chapter–12: Thermodynamics


Behaviour of Perfect Gas and Kinetic Theory

3%

Chapter–13: Kinetic Theory


Oscillation & Waves

3%

Chapter–14: Oscillations


Chapter–15: Waves


Topic / Chapters

Weightage

Electrostatics

9%

Chapter-1: Electric Charges and Fields


Chapter-2: Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance


Current Electricity

8%

Chapter-3: Current Electricity


Magnetic Effect of Current & Magnetism

5%

Chapter-4: Moving Charges and Magnetism


Chapter-5: Magnetism and Matter


Electromagnetic Induction & Alternating Current

8%

Chapter-6: Electromagnetic Induction


Chapter-7: Alternating Current


Electromagnetic Waves

5%

Chapter-8: Electromagnetic Waves


Optics

10%

Chapter-9: Ray Optics and Optical Instruments


Chapter-10: Wave Optics


Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation

6%

Chapter-11: Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter


Atoms & Nuclei

3%

Chapter-12: Atoms


Chapter-13: Nuclei


Electronic Devices

9%

Chapter-14: Semiconductor Electronics



