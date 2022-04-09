NTA NEET UG: Exam Pattern, Weightage Of Chapters In NEET 2022 Here
NEET UG 2022: The weightage of chapters in NEET 2022 has been determined on the basis of the previous years' NEET question papers.
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be held on July 17, 2022. NEET held for admission to the undergraduate medical entrance programmes including BSc Nursing and Veterinary will be conducted as an offline test at designated centres across the country and a few centres abroad. NEET 2022 question paper will comprise of 200 questions and will be held for a duration of 200 minutes.
As per the NEET 2022 UG exam pattern, the medical entrance test will comprise of four subjects -- Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology. Each subject will consist of two sections. While Section A will consist of 35 questions, section B will have only 15 questions. Out of the 15 questions from Section B, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 questions.
Weightage Of Chapters In NEET 2022
NEET Chapter-Wise Weightage: Biology
Chapter
Weightage out of 100
Diversity in Living World
14%
Cell Structure and Function
5%
Structural Organisation in Animals and Plants
9%
Plant Physiology
6%
Human Physiology
20%
Reproduction
9%
Genetics and Evolution
18%
Biotechnology and Its Applications
3%
Biology and Human Welfare
4%
Ecology and environment
12%
NEET Chapter-Wise Weightage: Chemistry
Chapter
Basic concepts of chemistry
2%
Structure of Atom
3%
Classification of elements and periodicity in properties
3%
Chemical Bonding and molecular structure
5%
States of Matter: Gases and liquids
2%
Solid-state
2%
Thermodynamics
9%
Equilibrium
6%
Redox Reactions
1%
Solutions
5%
Electrochemistry
4%
Chemical kinetics
3%
Surface Chemistry
1%
General Principles and processes of Isolation Elements
1%
Hydrogen
3%
s- Block Elements (Alkali and Alkaline earth metals)
1%
Some p-Block elements
1%
d and f Block Elements
4%
Coordination compounds
4%
Organic Chemistry - some Basic principles and techniques
2%
Hydrocarbons
3%
Haloalkanes and Haloarenes
1%
Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers
8%
Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids
3%
Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogen
1%
Biomolecules
3%
Polymers
3%
Chemistry in Everyday Life
4%
Environmental Chemistry
1%
Weightage Of Chapters In NEET 2022: Physics
Class 11
Topic / Chapters
Weightage
Physical-world and measurement
2%
Chapter–1: Physical World
Chapter–2: Units and Measurements
Kinematics
3%
Chapter–3: Motion in a Straight Line
Chapter–4: Motion in a Plane
Laws of Motion
3%
Chapter–5: Laws of Motion
Work, Energy and Power
4%
Chapter–6: Work, Energy and Power
Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body
5%
Chapter–7: System of Particles and Rotational Motion
Gravitation
2%
Chapter–8: Gravitation
Properties of Bulk Matter
3%
Chapter–9: Mechanical Properties of Solids
Chapter–10: Mechanical Properties of Fluids
Chapter–11: Thermal Properties of Matter
Thermodynamics
9%
Chapter–12: Thermodynamics
Behaviour of Perfect Gas and Kinetic Theory
3%
Chapter–13: Kinetic Theory
Oscillation & Waves
3%
Chapter–14: Oscillations
Chapter–15: Waves
Topic / Chapters
Weightage
Electrostatics
9%
Chapter-1: Electric Charges and Fields
Chapter-2: Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance
Current Electricity
8%
Chapter-3: Current Electricity
Magnetic Effect of Current & Magnetism
5%
Chapter-4: Moving Charges and Magnetism
Chapter-5: Magnetism and Matter
Electromagnetic Induction & Alternating Current
8%
Chapter-6: Electromagnetic Induction
Chapter-7: Alternating Current
Electromagnetic Waves
5%
Chapter-8: Electromagnetic Waves
Optics
10%
Chapter-9: Ray Optics and Optical Instruments
Chapter-10: Wave Optics
Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation
6%
Chapter-11: Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter
Atoms & Nuclei
3%
Chapter-12: Atoms
Chapter-13: Nuclei
Electronic Devices
9%
Chapter-14: Semiconductor Electronics