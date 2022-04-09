NTA NEET UG: Exam Pattern, Weightage Of Chapters In NEET 2022 Here

Weightage of chapters in NEET 2022 here

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be held on July 17, 2022. NEET held for admission to the undergraduate medical entrance programmes including BSc Nursing and Veterinary will be conducted as an offline test at designated centres across the country and a few centres abroad. NEET 2022 question paper will comprise of 200 questions and will be held for a duration of 200 minutes.

As per the NEET 2022 UG exam pattern, the medical entrance test will comprise of four subjects -- Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology. Each subject will consist of two sections. While Section A will consist of 35 questions, section B will have only 15 questions. Out of the 15 questions from Section B, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 questions.

Weightage Of Chapters In NEET 2022

The weightage of chapters in NEET 2022 has been determined on the basis of the previous year NEET question papers.

NEET Chapter-Wise Weightage: Biology

Chapter Weightage out of 100 Diversity in Living World 14% Cell Structure and Function 5% Structural Organisation in Animals and Plants 9% Plant Physiology 6% Human Physiology 20% Reproduction 9% Genetics and Evolution 18% Biotechnology and Its Applications 3% Biology and Human Welfare 4% Ecology and environment 12%

NEET Chapter-Wise Weightage: Chemistry

Chapter Weightage Of Chapters In NEET 2022 Basic concepts of chemistry 2% Structure of Atom 3% Classification of elements and periodicity in properties 3% Chemical Bonding and molecular structure 5% States of Matter: Gases and liquids 2% Solid-state 2% Thermodynamics 9% Equilibrium 6% Redox Reactions 1% Solutions 5% Electrochemistry 4% Chemical kinetics 3% Surface Chemistry 1% General Principles and processes of Isolation Elements 1% Hydrogen 3% s- Block Elements (Alkali and Alkaline earth metals) 1% Some p-Block elements 1% d and f Block Elements 4% Coordination compounds 4% Organic Chemistry - some Basic principles and techniques 2% Hydrocarbons 3% Haloalkanes and Haloarenes 1% Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers 8% Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids 3% Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogen 1% Biomolecules 3% Polymers 3% Chemistry in Everyday Life 4% Environmental Chemistry 1%

Weightage Of Chapters In NEET 2022: Physics





Class 11 Topic / Chapters Weightage Physical-world and measurement 2% Chapter–1: Physical World

Chapter–2: Units and Measurements

Kinematics 3% Chapter–3: Motion in a Straight Line

Chapter–4: Motion in a Plane

Laws of Motion 3% Chapter–5: Laws of Motion

Work, Energy and Power 4% Chapter–6: Work, Energy and Power

Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body 5% Chapter–7: System of Particles and Rotational Motion

Gravitation 2% Chapter–8: Gravitation

Properties of Bulk Matter 3% Chapter–9: Mechanical Properties of Solids

Chapter–10: Mechanical Properties of Fluids

Chapter–11: Thermal Properties of Matter

Thermodynamics 9% Chapter–12: Thermodynamics

Behaviour of Perfect Gas and Kinetic Theory 3% Chapter–13: Kinetic Theory

Oscillation & Waves 3% Chapter–14: Oscillations

Chapter–15: Waves

Topic / Chapters Weightage Electrostatics 9% Chapter-1: Electric Charges and Fields

Chapter-2: Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance

Current Electricity 8% Chapter-3: Current Electricity

Magnetic Effect of Current & Magnetism 5% Chapter-4: Moving Charges and Magnetism

Chapter-5: Magnetism and Matter

Electromagnetic Induction & Alternating Current 8% Chapter-6: Electromagnetic Induction

Chapter-7: Alternating Current

Electromagnetic Waves 5% Chapter-8: Electromagnetic Waves

Optics 10% Chapter-9: Ray Optics and Optical Instruments

Chapter-10: Wave Optics

Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation 6% Chapter-11: Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter

Atoms & Nuclei 3% Chapter-12: Atoms

Chapter-13: Nuclei

Electronic Devices 9% Chapter-14: Semiconductor Electronics





