NEET 2021 answer key likely to be released by the NTA soon

NEET 2021 answer key (official) will be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) shortly. Though any specific NEET answer key 2021 date and time have not been set by the authorities, it is expected that the NTA will be releasing the NTA NEET official answer key 2021 this week. The NEET official answer key 2021 will be released for all sets of question papers provided during the NEET 2021 exam held on September 12. All the candidates who have appeared in NEET 2021 exam will be able to access and download the code-wise official NEET UG 2021 answer key as soon as the NTA uploads the document on its official website - ntaneet.nic.in.

Recommended: Predict your Rank & Admission Chances in MBBS/BDS Colleges as per your NEET Score. Click Here Latest: JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research applications open Click Here to know more

NEET answer key will contain correct responses to all the questions asked in the

NEET 2021 exam and candidates will be able to calculate their probable score using the answer key.

The NEET answer key 2021 is published on the website— ntaneet.nic.in in two phases - provisional and final.

Candidates can access the provisional NEET answer key by logging in with their application number and password. NTA will release the NEET OMR sheet with the answers marked by an aspirant.

NTA NEET 2021 Answer Key - How To Download

To access the NEET 2021 answer key, candidates can follow the simple steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Go to the official website ntaneet.nic.in and move to the candidate’s login section.

Step 2: A new page will open. Login with application number and password

Step 3: The NEET official answer key 2021 will open in a new tab

Step 4: Download the NEET 2021 answer key