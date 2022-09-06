NTA To Announce NEET UG 2022 Result Tomorrow

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download NEET UG 2022 scorecard at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2022 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) on Wednesday, September 7. Along with NEET UG result, the final answer key and merit list will also be released, NTA notification mentioned. The candidates who have appeared for the NEET UG 2022 exam can check and download result on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. Register here for NEET 2022 result latest update, date, time, direct link

The candidates can download the scorecard on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in using log-in credentials- application number, date of birth. NEET UG 2022 scorecard will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further references. READ MORE | NEET UG 2022 Result: Last Five Years' Release Date And Time

NEET UG 2022 Result: How To Download Scorecard

Visit the official website of NTA- neet.nta.nic.in On the home page, click on NEET UG 2022 result link Enter application number, date of birth NEET UG 2022 result will appear on the screen Download NEET UG 2022 scorecard, take a print out for further reference.

The NEET UG 2022 re-exam was conducted on September 4 for candidates who could not appear in the medical entrance exam held on July 17 due to technical glitches.

The candidates who have appeared in the NEET UG 2022 re-exam analysed the paper as moderately difficult, with Physics was the toughest followed by Chemistry, Botany and Zoology. Over 18 lakh (18,72,343) candidates appeared for the NEET UG 2022 this year.