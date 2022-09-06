NTA To Announce NEET UG 2022 Result Tomorrow

NEET UG 2022 result will be announced on September 7. The candidates can download scorecard on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 6, 2022 11:18 am IST
NCERT, Exemplar, CBSE Previous year Solutions for Maths & Science View More
NCERT, Exemplar, CBSE Previous year Solutions for Maths & Science

RELATED NEWS

How Was NEET UG 2022 Re-Exam? Check Paper Analysis, Candidates' Reactions
NEET UG 2022 Result: Last Five Years' Release Date And Time
NEET UG 2022 Re-Exam Today; Dress Code, Important Instructions For Candidates
NEET UG 2022 Re-Exam Tomorrow; Check Exam Day Guidelines
When Will NEET UG 2022 Result Be Declared? What We Know So Far
NEET UG 2022 Re-Exam: NTA Guidelines; What To Carry To The Exam Centre
NTA To Announce NEET UG 2022 Result Tomorrow
Download NEET UG 2022 scorecard at neet.nta.nic.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

NEET UG 2022 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) on Wednesday, September 7. Along with NEET UG result, the final answer key and merit list will also be released, NTA notification mentioned. The candidates who have appeared for the NEET UG 2022 exam can check and download result on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. Register here for NEET 2022 result latest update, date, time, direct link

Recommended: Use NEET College Predictor to check your expected NEET rank & admission chances in Govt/Private MBBS/BDS Colleges Check Now

MBBS Admissions @ Manipal University College Malaysia. 69 Years Legacy. 10,000+ Alumni in the Malaysian Health Care Sector. 1000+ Bed Hospital for Clinical Training. Apply Now

The candidates can download the scorecard on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in using log-in credentials- application number, date of birth. NEET UG 2022 scorecard will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further references. READ MORE | NEET UG 2022 Result: Last Five Years' Release Date And Time

NEET UG 2022 Result: How To Download Scorecard

  1. Visit the official website of NTA- neet.nta.nic.in
  2. On the home page, click on NEET UG 2022 result link
  3. Enter application number, date of birth
  4. NEET UG 2022 result will appear on the screen
  5. Download NEET UG 2022 scorecard, take a print out for further reference.

The NEET UG 2022 re-exam was conducted on September 4 for candidates who could not appear in the medical entrance exam held on July 17 due to technical glitches.

The candidates who have appeared in the NEET UG 2022 re-exam analysed the paper as moderately difficult, with Physics was the toughest followed by Chemistry, Botany and Zoology. Over 18 lakh (18,72,343) candidates appeared for the NEET UG 2022 this year.

Click here for more Education News
NEET result NEET 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
PM YASASVI Entrance Test 2022: NTA Extends Application Process Deadline; Details Here
PM YASASVI Entrance Test 2022: NTA Extends Application Process Deadline; Details Here
AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today; Details Here
AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today; Details Here
CUET UG 2022 Answer Key: Release Date And Time
CUET UG 2022 Answer Key: Release Date And Time
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Announces Shuttle Bus Service For School Girl Students
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Announces Shuttle Bus Service For School Girl Students
CUET PG 2022 Day 6 Today; Do's And Don'ts At Exam Centre
CUET PG 2022 Day 6 Today; Do's And Don'ts At Exam Centre
.......................... Advertisement ..........................