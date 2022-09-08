NEET UG 2022 Cut-Off Drops Across All Categories For UG Medical Admission

NEET 2022 cut-off has dropped for all categories this year

The NEET 2022 cut-off marks for students under all the categories have decreased this year. The NEET cut-off 2022 for unreserved category students has gone down from 720-138 in NEET 2021 to 715-117 in NEET UG 2022. The NEET cut-off 2022 for medical aspirants of reserved categories including Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) have also dropped from 137-108 last year to 116-93 in NTA NEET UG 2022. NEET Result Live

Recommended: Use NEET College Predictor to check your admission chances in Govt/Private MBBS/BDS Colleges as per your NEET Rank & Category Check Now



Suggested: Use NEET AYUSH College Predictor to check your admission chances in BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/BSMS Colleges Check Now



MBBS Admissions @ Manipal University College Malaysia. 69 Years Legacy. 10,000+ Alumni in the Malaysian Health Care Sector. 1000+ Bed Hospital for Clinical Training. Apply Now

For the differently-abled among the OBC, SC and ST candidates, the NEET cut-off 2022 has dropped to 104-93 from 121-108 in NEET result 2021. The NEET MBBS/ BDS cut-off 2021 for General category candidates is 50th, while for OBC, SC and ST, it is 40th.

NEET 2022 Cut-Off Comparison

Category Cut-Off Percentile NEET Cut-Off 2022 NEET Cut-Off 2021 NEET 2020 Cut-Off General 50th 715-117 720-138 720-147 General-PH 45th 116-105 137-122 146-129 SC 40th 116-93 137-108 146-113 ST 40th 116-93 137-108 146-113 OBC 40th 116-93 137-108 146-113 SC/ST/OBC-PH 40th 104-93 121-108 128-113

The NEET 2022 result has been declared on Wednesday, September 7. Four candidates have scored the highest marks of 715. While Rajasthan girl Tanishka has secured rank 1 in the NEET UG 2022 exam, Vatsa Ashish Batra, Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule and Rucha Pawashe have been placed in Rank 2, Rank 3 and Rank 4 respectively.