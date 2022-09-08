NEET UG 2022 Cut-Off Drops Across All Categories For UG Medical Admission

  • Home
NEET Cut-Off 2022: The NEET cut-off 2022 for unreserved category students has gone down from 720-138 in NEET 2021 to 715-117 in NEET UG 2022. The NEET cut-off 2022 for medical aspirants of reserved categories including SC, ST and OBCs have also dropped.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 8, 2022 2:14 pm IST

NEET 2022 cut-off has dropped for all categories this year
New Delhi:

The NEET 2022 cut-off marks for students under all the categories have decreased this year. The NEET cut-off 2022 for unreserved category students has gone down from 720-138 in NEET 2021 to 715-117 in NEET UG 2022. The NEET cut-off 2022 for medical aspirants of reserved categories including Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) have also dropped from 137-108 last year to 116-93 in NTA NEET UG 2022. NEET Result Live

For the differently-abled among the OBC, SC and ST candidates, the NEET cut-off 2022 has dropped to 104-93 from 121-108 in NEET result 2021. The NEET MBBS/ BDS cut-off 2021 for General category candidates is 50th, while for OBC, SC and ST, it is 40th.

NEET 2022 Cut-Off Comparison

Category

Cut-Off Percentile

NEET Cut-Off 2022

NEET Cut-Off 2021

NEET 2020 Cut-Off

General

50th

715-117

720-138

720-147

General-PH

45th

116-105

137-122

146-129

SC

40th

116-93

137-108

146-113

ST

40th

116-93

137-108

146-113

OBC

40th

116-93

137-108

146-113

SC/ST/OBC-PH

40th

104-93

121-108

128-113

The NEET 2022 result has been declared on Wednesday, September 7. Four candidates have scored the highest marks of 715. While Rajasthan girl Tanishka has secured rank 1 in the NEET UG 2022 exam, Vatsa Ashish Batra, Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule and Rucha Pawashe have been placed in Rank 2, Rank 3 and Rank 4 respectively.

