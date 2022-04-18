NTA NEET UG 2022 Application Process; Check List Of Documents Required To Be Uploaded

NEET 2022 application process, documents required

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) registration process is on. UG medical aspirants applying for the entrance exam at neet.nta.nic.in will be required to upload some documents including scanned images of the candidate’s recent passport size photograph, postcard size photograph, signature, left and right-hand fingers and thumb impression and category certificates in specified formats. Along with filling the online NEET 2022 application form, aspirants need to pay an application fee. For Indian candidates belonging to General Category, the NEET 2022 registration fee is Rs 1,600. However, there are relaxations for the reserved categories.

Candidates are required to keep ready a few important items - scanned copy of photograph and signature (as per the prescribed specifications), bank account details, education qualification certificates before filling the application form. Candidates must apply online and pay the fee on or before the deadline (May 6).

Scanned copy of passport size photograph between 10 kb and 200 kb in size

Scan of your signature which should be between 4 kb and 30 kb in size.

Postcard size photo

Left and Right hands Fingers and Thumb impressions

Category Certificate (if applicable)

Citizenship Certificate (if applicable)

PwD Certificate (if applicable)

Class 10 pass certificate

The recent photograph, NTA said, should be either in colour or black and white with 80 per cent face (without mask) visible including ears against a white background.

The size of the scanned copy of the Category certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS) and PwD certificate should be in pdf between 50kb and 300kb and clearly legible.