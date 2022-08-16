NTA Likely To Release NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Tomorrow

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download NEET UG 2022 answer key at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency is likely to release National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 answer key tomorrow, August 17. A senior NTA official earlier told Careers360 that the decision to release NEET UG 2022 answer key will be taken in the middle of this week, between August 17 and 18. Following the provisional answer key, the final answer key and result will be released this month, the official added. Register here for NEET 2022 answer key, response sheet and result updates

The candidates can check and download the NEET UG 2022 answer key on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. The candidates can raise objections on NEET UG 2022 answer key on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in using log-in credentials- application number, date of birth. Along with the NEET UG 2022 result, merit list will also be announced. ALSO READ | NEET 2022: Know Admission Process In Top Medical Colleges

Over 18 lakh (18,72,341) candidates took part in the NEET UG 2022 exam conducted on July 17. NEET UG 2022 ranks will be determined on the basis of the highest marks secured in the common merit list. Last year, the cut-off for general category candidates was between 720-138, Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC)- 137-108.

The candidates in the the NEET UG 2022 rank list can take admission in top medical colleges- All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Bangalore, Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow.

NEET UG 2022 exam is being conducted every year for candidates seeking to take admission in medical colleges in India. For details on NEET UG 2022, please visit the website- neet.nta.nic.in.