Latest updates on NEET UG re-exam, phase 2 registration and resuly

The Supreme Court today in the latest update has dismissed a plea seeking the top court’s direction to cancel the medical entrance test held on September 12 and conduct it again. NEET UG 2021 re-exam will therefore not be held.

Recommended: Predict your Rank & Admission Chances in MBBS/BDS Colleges as per your NEET Score. Click Here Latest: JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research applications open Click Here to know more

The NEET Phase 2 registration has started. NTA will also allow the candidates to edit the application filled during phase 1 registration including gender, nationality, e-mail address, category, sub-category, and educational details for Class 11 and 12 during this period.

With the NTA closing the NEET Phase 2 registration window on COtober 10, students can expect the NEET UG 2021 result after the phase registration ends. Before declaring the NEET UG result, NEET answer key along with the responses of the candidates will be released.

Re-NEET 2021 Latest News Today

The petition filed by the NEET 2021 UG aspirants seeking the Supreme Court’s direction to cancel NEET and conduct the exam again alleged paper leak and malpractices in the medical entrance exam.

“You know that the Court is not going to interfere with an exam where seven and a half lakh students have taken on the basis of five FIRs, how can the exam be cancelled,” the Supreme Court said.

It further added: “Costs will not be imposed this time but we will remember you. Next time there is such a case, we will definitely impose costs on you.”

The Supreme Court initially imposed a cost of Rs 5 Lakh on the counsel.

NEET 2021 Second Phase Registration

“All candidates who have successfully registered and paid the Examination Fee Online shall fill up the Second set of information of the Application Form of NEET (UG) - 2021,” read an NTA statement issued on October 1.

If candidates fail to complete NEET 2021 second phase, the candidature will be cancelled, and the NEET UG 2021 result will not be declared for that particular candidate.

During the NEET Phase 2 application, the following details have to be submitted --

Place of residence

Mode of preparation

Educational details of Class 10th and Class 11th including year of passing, place of schooling and marks obtained

Details of parents income

The NEET UG aspirants will also have to upload documents while submitting NEET Phase 2 registration 2021 including category certificate, PwBD certificate, 10th certificate and citizenship certificate.

NEET 2021 Result Date And Time

NTA, in 2020, had declared the NEET UG result within a month of conducting the medical entrance test. Before declaring the NTA NEET result 2021, the NEET UG 2021 answer key will be released. Since NEET phase 2 application window will end on October 10, NEET 2021 result can be expected after the phase two registration of NEET ends.