NEET Results 2020: How To Check NEET Cut-Offs On Mobile Phone

NTA NEET Results 2020 Today; Know How To Check NEET Results On Mobile Phone

NTA NEET Results 2020: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test results (NEET results) will be out anytime soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the NEET 2020 result of phase 1 and NEET 2020 result of phase 2 together today. The candidates who took the medical entrance test of NEET on September 13 and NEET phase two exam on October 14 will be able to access their NEET 2020 results at ntaneet.ac.in. Students can avail their NEET 2020 results on mobile phones too.

To check their NEET results on the mobile phone, candidates will have to login at the website and insert the credentials required.

The testing agency, this year, had to conduct the medical entrance test, NEET again for the students who could not appear on September 13 due to COVID-19 infection or because of residing in COVID-19 contained zones. Along with the consolidated NEET results 2020, candidates will be able to access the final NEET answer keys and NEET merit lists of today. NEET result 2020 will have details including the marks scored in each section by the candidates and maximum marks.

How To Check NEET Results On Phone

Step 1: Type the official website -- ntaneet.nic.in or nta.nic.in -- on the phone’s browser

Step 2: On the home page click on the NEET 2020 result link

Step 3: On the next window, insert the login credentials including NEET registration numbers or roll numbers and dates of birth

Step 4: Submit and access the NEET result 2020

The testing agency had earlier released the NEET 2020 phase one code-wise question papers and the NEET 2020 response sheets of candidates for the medical entrance exam held on September 13. NEET 2020 result will be valid for a period of three years and the result of the test of NEET will be available on the official website (ntaneet.ac.in) for three months. Candidates will be able to download their NEET 2020 result from ntaneet.nic.in till January 14, 2021.