NTA NEET Result 2020 Today: Over 14 Lakh Students To Get Medical Entrance Test Result

NEET Result 2020: Over 14 lakh candidates will receive the result of the medical entrance exam NEET today, October 14. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the NEET result on the official website, ntaneet.nic.in. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG 2020) was held on September 13, following strict health guidelines amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. According to official information, close to 90% of students appeared in the NEET exam in September.

On October 14, the agency held a NEET re-exam for candidates who could not write NEET 2020 in September. Result of both the phases will be announced today.

Candidates, after the official announcement, will be able to check their result using roll number and date of birth. Before announcing NEET result 2020, NTA will release the NEET final answer key. NEET question paper, provisional answer key and the OMR sheets have already been released.

Along with the NEET result, NTA will also release the rank list and NEET cut-off. Based on NEET cut-off, candidates will be able to participate in the counselling.

NEET counselling schedule, for admission to over 80,000 MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and Veterinary seats, will be released soon after the announcement of result.

NEET 2020 counselling for all India quota (AIQ) seats will be held by the Directorate General of Health Sciences (DGHS) on behalf of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

Counselling for the state quota seats will be held by respective state authorities, following their regulations and reservation criteria.