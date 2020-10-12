NTA NEET Result 2020 Expected Today At Ntaneet.ac.in; 13 Lakh Candidates Await NEET Cut-Off

The National Testing Agency is expected to release the NEET 2020 results today. Among the 15.97 lakh registered NEET candidates, 85-90 per cent students took NEET 2020 this year at several exam centres designated for the purpose. NEET 2020 results will be declared on the official website of the exam conducting body, NTA -- ntaneet.ac.in in the form of merit lists. Students can access their NEET results 2020 by using the login credentials mentioned on the NEET 2020 admit cards.

National Eligibility cum Common Entrance Test (NEET 2020) was held on September 13, 2020, as a centre-based pen-paper based test. The agency has already published the NEET provisional answer keys of all the sets of question papers and the NEET OMR response sheets of the candidates. The NEET UG result 2020 due today has been evaluated out of 720 marks.

NEET 2020 Result: How To Download

Visit the official website- ntaneet.ac.in

Click on the NEET 2020 result link

Enter login credentials as required

Submit and access the NEET 2020 merit list or NEET 2020 result

On behalf of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), the Directorate General of Health Sciences (DGHS) will begin the NEET 2020 counselling after the declaration of NEET 2020 results to grant admission in MBBS and BDS courses.

The NEET counselling 2020 will be conducted entirely in online mode. On the basis of NEET 2020 results, students who meet the NEET cut-off 2020 will be able to take admission to 80,005 MBBS; 26,949 BDS; 52,720 AYUSH; and 525 BVSc and AH seats in Medical and Dental colleges in India. 15 AIIMS and two JIPMER institutes will also consider the NEET 2020 results to provide admission to their institutes.