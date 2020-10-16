Image credit: shutterstock NTA NEET Result 2020: FAQs On Result, Counselling, Cut Off Marks

The result of the NEET exam will be declared today, October 16, on the official website, ntaneet.nic.in. Candidates will be able to download the NEET result using their roll number, date of birth and the security pin. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the Medical entrance exam NEET on September 13. On October 14, the agency conducted a special exam for candidates who could not appear on the exam in September. NEET 2020 result, for both the phases, will be announced today.

Before releasing NEET 2020 result, the NTA will release the final answer key. Category wise NEET cut off, NEET counselling schedule will be announced after the declaration of result.

Also Read || NEET Result 2020: Ten Points On NEET Counselling, Cut-Off, Reservation, And Marking Scheme

NEET Result 2020: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. Has NTA announced any official notification regarding the NEET 2020 result declaration date?

A. Yes. NTA released an official notification on October 12 that said a special NEET exam will be held on October 16. NTA, in the same notification, also confirmed that the NEET result date is October 16

Q. What is the official NEET result date and time?

A. NTA earlier confirmed that the NEET result date is October 16. The time for the declaration of the NEET result has not been confirmed yet but it can be expected soon after the release of the final answer key.

Q. How to download the NEET 2020 exam results?

A. To download NEET result from the official website, use your roll number, date of birth, and security pin.

Q. Is there any website other than ntaneet.nic.in to check NEET results 2020

A. Candidates are advised to check NEET result 2020 only on the official website- ntaneet.nic.in.

Q. What is NEET cut-off 2020?

A. NEET 2020 cut-off will be know after the announcement of result.

Q. What is the expected NEET cut-off 2020?

A. The NEET 2020 cut-off will be available with the results but the previous year's cut-offs are a good indicator. These were the cut-offs for various categories last year:

Category NEET cutoff percentile NEET MBBS/BDS qualifying marks (2019) Unreserved (UR) 50th 701-134 SC/ST/OBC 40th 133-107 Unreserved PH (UR-PH) 45th 133-120 SC/ST/OBC-PH 40th 119-107

Also Read || Also Read || NEET Result 2020: Check State-Wise NEET Cut-Off Marks From Last Year

Q. Does securing the NEET 2020 cut-off percentile guarantee admission to the medical and dental colleges?

A. No. by securing the NEET cut-off percentile, a candidae only becomes eligible to participate in the counselling process.

Q. What was the NEET cut-off in 2019?

A. In 2019, NEET 2019 was 50 percentile for general category with corresponding scores range of 701-134. For SC/ST/OBC, it was 40 percentile with marks range of 133-107.

Q. How many seats are there for NEET qualified candidates?

A. Based on NEET result, admission will be given to 80,005 MBBS and 26,949 BDS seats along with 1,207 seats of AIIMS and 2,020 seats in the JIPMER seats.

Q. Which is the best Medical College in India?

A. As per the NIRF 2020 rankings, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi is the top Medical college in India, followed by the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh and Christian Medical College, Vellore (CMC Vellore) in second and third place.

Q. What is the difference between NEET result and score card or are they the same?

A. NEET score card is the downloadable version of the result.

Q. What is AIQ and state quota?

A. NEET counselling is held for All India Quota (AIQ) and state quota seats. The total seats available for NEET candidates are divided into these two categories -- 15% AIQ and 75% state quota.

Q. How long are NEET results valid?

A. NEET result 2020 will be valid for a period of three years and candidates will be able to download their NEET scorecards up to three months from the date of result.

Q. Can I challenge my NEET result?

A. No. There is no provision to reevaluate NEET results under any circumstances outside the court of law.