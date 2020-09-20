Image credit: Shutterstock NEET Result 2020 soon at ntaneet.nic.in

NEET Result 2020: The National Testing Agency will declare NEET 2020 result soon on the official website, ntaneet.nic.in. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET 2020) was held on September 13 for over 15 lakh medical aspirants. Before announcing results, NTA will release the official NEET answer key 2020, and OMR sheets. Candidates will be given an opportunity to raise objections on the answer key and after hearing feedback from students, the agency will release a final version of the answer key. NEET result 2020 will be announced soon after the release of the final answer key.

NEET Cut Off: Qualifying Marks, Previous Year’s Cut Off For Chhattisgarh

Last year, NEET result was declared one month after the exam. However, NEET result 2020 can be expected soon as the exam has already been delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

NEET Cut Off: Qualifying Marks, Previous Year’s Cut Off For Madhya Pradesh

NTA declared JEE Main result for BTech aspirants within five days. However, NEET result will take longer, as the exam, unlike JEE Main, was conducted as a pen and paper test. The OMR boxes were opened after three days as per health guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic.

NEET Cut Off 2020: Qualifying Marks, Previous Year’s Cut Off For Andhra Pradesh

NEET Result 2020: How To Check

Once announced, candidates will be able to check NEET 2020 result by following these steps:

Go to the official website -- ntaneet.nic.in Click on “NEET Result 2020” Key in your login credentials Submit and view your NEET scorecard.

Last year, Nalin Khandelwal from Rajasthan topped NEET exam scoring 701 marks out of the total 720 marks.

Bhavik Bansal from Delhi and Akshat Kaushik from Uttar Pradesh came second and third, scoring 700 marks out if 720.