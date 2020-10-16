Image credit: Shutterstock NTA NEET Result 2020 Announced; Direct Link Here

The NEET 2020 results have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who took the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2020) on September 13 can check their results on ntaneet.nic.in. The eligibility test this year had close to 16 lakh candidates of whom, 85%-90% attended. Conducted in the pen-and-paper mode, the NEET determines the eligibility for admission to undergraduate medical and allied programmes at all medical colleges in the country.

The NTA had also released the NEET 2020 code-wise question papers earlier today. The NEET 2020 question papers are available in English, Hindi, Urdu, Marathi, Telugu, Gujrati, Tamil, Bengali, Assamese and Kannada languages.

The NEET 2020 exam had 180 multiple choice questions divided into three sections - Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology) with 45 questions each. The total marks for NEET 2020 is 720.

NEET 2020 Result: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official website -- ntaneet.nic.in or nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page click on the result link

Step 3: On the next window, insert the login credentials

Step 4: Submit and access the NEET 2020 result

NEET result 2020 has details including the marks scored in each section by the candidates and maximum marks.