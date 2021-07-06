  • Home
NEET 2021 Date: Although the exam administering body has announced that NEET will be held on August 1, the application form is yet to be released.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 6, 2021 11:34 pm IST

NEET UG application yet to be released
New Delhi:

After the announcement of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) dates, students anxious about medical entrance test, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) dates, have been asking when will NEET be conducted amid the Covid crisis. Although the exam administering body has announced that NEET will be held on August 1, the application form is yet to be released. Once announced, candidates can check the National Testing Agency (NTA) website -- ntaneet.nic.in for information on the entrance test and NEET 2021 application form.

The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ today had announced the pending JEE Main 2021 dates. The pending session of the JEE Main will be conducted in July-August. The third session will start from July 25 to July 25 and the fourth between July 27 and August 2.

NEET aspirants after JEE Main dates announcement have taken to social media to express their anxiety.

One student wrote: “JEEMains dates announced but NEET2021 students still waiting…”

While another student wrote: "Neet 2021 student waiting for NTA to release the application forms."

The process in the NEET 2021 application form comprises five stages - NEET registration; filling of application; uploading of documents including scanned photographs, marksheets and certificates; payment of fee and printout of the confirmation page.

As announced by the NTA, this year, NEET scores will also be used for admitting students to BSc Nursing and Life Sciences programmes.

“The Result of NEET (UG) - 2021 may be utilized by other Entities of Central/State Governments (including Indian Nursing Council/ Nursing Colleges/ Schools, JIPMER) for counselling / admission to relevant courses [including B.Sc. (Nursing) and B.Sc. (Life Sciences)] in accordance with their rules / norms / guidelines,” the NTA notification read.

National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET)
