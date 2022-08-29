NEET UG Answer Key 2022 LIVE: Updates On NTA OMR Candidate Response Sheet, Direct Link
NEET Answer Key Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) website -- nta.ac.in and the NEET UG 2022 website -- neet.nta.nic.in will host the NEET UG answer key for all the sets of the NEET 2022 question papers.
NEET Answer Key 2022: NEET UG 2022 answer key will be issued soon. NEET 2022 was held for 18,72,343 UG medical aspirants on July 17. The National Testing Agency (NTA) website -- nta.ac.in and the NEET UG 2022 website -- neet.nta.nic.in will host the NEET UG answer key for all the sets of the NEET 2022 question papers. Along with the NEET answer key 2022, NTA will also issue the OMR response sheets of the candidates. The NEET 2022 UG answer key and the OMR response sheet can also be challenged by the candidates. The final NEET UG 2022 answer key will be issued after considering the objections raised by the students.
An NTA statement issued on August 25 said: “The National Testing Agency will upload the Provisional Answer Keys, Scanned Images of OMR Answer Sheet and Recorded Responses for NEET (UG) – 2022 on the website neet.nta.nic.in for candidates to challenge by 30th of August 2022.”
Aspirants of the medical entrance test must score above the NEET 2022 cut-off to get shortlisted for the NEET admission process. Candidates will score four marks for each correct answer in NEET and for every wrong answer, one mark will be deducted. However, no negative marks will be cut for unattempted questions.
NEET 2022 Score = (Correct Answers X 4) – (Incorrect Answers X 1)
Live updates
NEET Answer Key Live: The NTA website -- nta.ac.in and the NEET UG 2022 website -- neet.nta.nic.in will host the NEET UG answer key 2022 for all the sets of the NEET 2022 question papers. Keep following this blog for latest updates on scorecard, NEET result date and time.
What Is NEET Full Form In English
The full form of NEET in English is National Eligibility cum Entrance Test. It is the sole examination for medical admission in India.
NTA NEET Re-Exam On September 4
The NTA will conduct NEET UG 2022 re-exam on September 4 for the student who was asked to remove her undergarments as part of frisking in Kollam. Besides Kollam, re-examination will be held for the candidates of two centres in Rajasthan, two in Madhya Pradesh and one in Uttar Pradesh. Read More
Neet.nta.nic.in Result: How Do I Download NEET Official Answer Key 2022?
- Go to the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in
- Click on the 'View NEET UG 2022 answer key' link
- On the next window, NEET answer key 2022 will be displayed on the screen
- Download and check the responses
NTA NEET Answer Key FAQs
- Is official answer key of NEET 2022 released?
The official answer key of NEET 2022 is not yet issued. NTA will issue the NEET UG 2022 official answer key by August 30.
- Has NEET 2022 result declared?
No, the NEET 2022 result has not been declared yet.
- When NEET Result will be declared?
The NEET result 2022 will be declared by September 7.
NEET 2022 Answer Key By NTA PDF Download Link
The link for NEET 2022 answer key by NTA PDF download will be made available at neet.nta.nic.in.
NEET UG Answer Key 2022 Marking Scheme For Section B
Candidates had to attempt any 10 questions out of 15 from Section B. In the event of a candidate has attempted more than 10 questions, only the first 10 attempted questions will be considered for evaluation. There will also be negative marking for Section B. Marking Scheme:
- Correct Answer: Four marks (+4)
- Incorrect Answer: Minus one mark (-1)
- If more than one option is found to be correct then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options
- If all options are found to be correct then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question
- If a question is found to be incorrect or the Question is dropped then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question. The reason could be due to human error or technical error
- Candidates are advised to do the calculations with the constants given (if any) in the questions
NEET UG 2022 Marking Scheme Section A
- Correct answer or the most appropriate answer: Four marks (+4)
- Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark (-1)
- Unanswered/Marked for Review will be given no mark (0)
- If more than one option is found to be correct then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options
- If all options are found to be correct then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question
- If none of the options is found correct or a Question is found to be wrong or a Question is dropped then all candidates who have appeared will be given four marks (+4) irrespective of the fact whether the question has been attempted or not attempted by the candidate.
NTA NEET Result 2022 Date
NEET UG 2022 result, according to NTA, will be declared by September 7.
When Will NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Be Released?
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2022) by Tuesday, August 30, as per an NTA official notification.