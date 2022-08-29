Image credit: Shutterstock NEET 2022 answer key expected soon at neet,nta.nic.in

NEET Answer Key 2022: NEET UG 2022 answer key will be issued soon. NEET 2022 was held for 18,72,343 UG medical aspirants on July 17. The National Testing Agency (NTA) website -- nta.ac.in and the NEET UG 2022 website -- neet.nta.nic.in will host the NEET UG answer key for all the sets of the NEET 2022 question papers. Along with the NEET answer key 2022, NTA will also issue the OMR response sheets of the candidates. The NEET 2022 UG answer key and the OMR response sheet can also be challenged by the candidates. The final NEET UG 2022 answer key will be issued after considering the objections raised by the students. Register here for NEET UG 2022 answer key, response sheet updates

An NTA statement issued on August 25 said: “The National Testing Agency will upload the Provisional Answer Keys, Scanned Images of OMR Answer Sheet and Recorded Responses for NEET (UG) – 2022 on the website neet.nta.nic.in for candidates to challenge by 30th of August 2022.”

Aspirants of the medical entrance test must score above the NEET 2022 cut-off to get shortlisted for the NEET admission process. Candidates will score four marks for each correct answer in NEET and for every wrong answer, one mark will be deducted. However, no negative marks will be cut for unattempted questions.

NEET 2022 Score = (Correct Answers X 4) – (Incorrect Answers X 1)