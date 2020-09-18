  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET Answer Key 2020 Soon At Ntaneet.nic.in, Details Here

NEET Answer Key 2020 Soon At Ntaneet.nic.in, Details Here

NEET 2020 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the NEET answer key 2020 on the official website, ntaneet.nic.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 18, 2020 1:28 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

NEET Cut Off Goa: Check Previous Year’s Qualifying Marks And Trends
NEET Cut Off 2020: Qualifying Marks, Previous Year’s Cut Off For Andhra Pradesh
NEET Official Answer Key 2020 To Be Released Soon; Check How To Download Code Wise PDFs
NEET Row: Tamil Nadu Okays Bill For Horizontal Reservation To Government School Students In Medical Colleges
NEET Exam: Tamil Nadu Passes Bill To Approve 7.5% Quota For Government School Students In Medical Colleges
NEET Cut Off For Haryana: Know Previous Year’s Qualifying Marks
NEET Answer Key 2020 Soon At Ntaneet.nic.in, Details Here
NTA NEET 2020 Answer Key Soon At Ntaneet.nic.in
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency will soon release the NEET 2020 answer key on the official website, ntaneet.nic.in. Candidates, who wrote the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET 2020) on September 13 will be able to check the answer key soon on the NTA official website. However, the authorities have not announced the date and time for the answer key yet. NEET answer key will contain correct responses to all the questions asked in the exam and candidates will be able to calculate their probable score using the answer key.

NEET Answer Key 2020: Direct Link

Several coaching institutes have already released unofficial NEET answer key. Candidates, however, are advised to calculate their score using the official answer key.

NEET 2020 Answer Key (Unofficial) Released; Check Cut Off, How To Download

NEET 2020 Answer Key: How To Download

Follow the steps mentioned below to download code wise NEET answer key in PDF format:

  1. Go to ntaneet.nic.in.

  2. Select the “NEET Answer Key 2020” option.

  3. Enter your login credentials.

  4. Submit and download the answer key.

NTA will first release the provisional answer key. Candidates will be allowed to raise objections and after hearing feedbacks, NTA will release the final answer key. NEET result will be declared after the release of the final answer key.

NTA will also provide the option to review OMR sheets filled by the candidates. candidates who wish to challenge the NEET 2020 official answer key or the OMR sheet will have to pay an online processing fee.

Click here for more Education News
NEET 2020 NEET Exam NEET Answer Key
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Odisha Plus Two Admission 2020: First Merit List For Science, Arts, Commerce Released
Odisha Plus Two Admission 2020: First Merit List For Science, Arts, Commerce Released
AP PGECET 2020: Application Form Date Extended; Hall Ticket To Be Released On September 23
AP PGECET 2020: Application Form Date Extended; Hall Ticket To Be Released On September 23
Allahabad University Admit Card 2020 Released For UGAT And Other Exams; Direct Link Here
Allahabad University Admit Card 2020 Released For UGAT And Other Exams; Direct Link Here
JEE Advanced 2020: Submit Application Form Fee By 5 PM Today
JEE Advanced 2020: Submit Application Form Fee By 5 PM Today
TS EAMCET 2020 Result Likely By September 24; Counselling In October
TS EAMCET 2020 Result Likely By September 24; Counselling In October
.......................... Advertisement ..........................