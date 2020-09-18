NEET Answer Key 2020 Soon At Ntaneet.nic.in, Details Here

Image credit: Shutterstock NTA NEET 2020 Answer Key Soon At Ntaneet.nic.in

The National Testing Agency will soon release the NEET 2020 answer key on the official website, ntaneet.nic.in. Candidates, who wrote the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET 2020) on September 13 will be able to check the answer key soon on the NTA official website. However, the authorities have not announced the date and time for the answer key yet. NEET answer key will contain correct responses to all the questions asked in the exam and candidates will be able to calculate their probable score using the answer key.

NEET Answer Key 2020: Direct Link

Several coaching institutes have already released unofficial NEET answer key. Candidates, however, are advised to calculate their score using the official answer key.

NEET 2020 Answer Key: How To Download

Follow the steps mentioned below to download code wise NEET answer key in PDF format:

Go to ntaneet.nic.in. Select the “NEET Answer Key 2020” option. Enter your login credentials. Submit and download the answer key.

NTA will first release the provisional answer key. Candidates will be allowed to raise objections and after hearing feedbacks, NTA will release the final answer key. NEET result will be declared after the release of the final answer key.

NTA will also provide the option to review OMR sheets filled by the candidates. candidates who wish to challenge the NEET 2020 official answer key or the OMR sheet will have to pay an online processing fee.