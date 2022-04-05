NTA NEET 2022 Date Soon; Check Previous Years' Category-Wise Qualifying Cut-Off Marks
NEET Cut-Off: Last year, the admissions for UG medical courses for the unreserved candidates were closed at cut-off scores between 720-138 and the cut-off percentile was 50th.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to announce the undergraduate medical entrance exam, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 dates. Students preparing for the board exams must also be preparing for NEET 2022. Last year, the admissions for UG medical courses for the unreserved candidates were closed at cut-off scores between 720-138 and the cut-off percentile was 50th.
NTA will compile the all-India ranks of candidates and display them on the official website. To determine the cutoff, authorities consider factors like the number of applicants for a seat, total seats available and difficulty level of the NEET exam. The NEET cut-off is the last rank at which admission is given to a college. NEET cut-off marks would determine the admission of the candidates to the participating institutions.
The MBBS/ BDS NEET cut-off for General category candidates is 50th, while for OBC, SC and ST, it is 40th.
NEET Cut-Off Comparison
Category
Cut off percentile
NEET Cut-Off 2021
NEET 2020 Cut-Off
NEET Cut-Off 2019
General/ EWS
50th
720-138
720-147
704-134
General-PH
45th
137-122
146-129
--
SC
40th
137-108
146-113
133-107
ST
40th
137-108
146-113
133-107
OBC
40th
137-108
146-113
133-107
SC/ST/OBC-PH
40th
121-108
128-113
--
A total of 16.14 lakh candidates registered for NEET last year. Of them, over 95 per cent appeared in the exam. Last year, NEET was conducted on September 12.
An NTA official on Thursday, March 31, said that NEET 2022 application form will be released in April and the medical entrance test will likely be conducted in July. NTA NEET is held for admission to undergraduate medical courses.
"NEET UG 2022 is likely to be held in July, the application process will start in April. The detailed notification will be announced soon," the NTA official said. However, there is no confirmation as to the NEET form filling date 2022.
NTA will release the NEET UG 2022 notification on the official websites -- nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in. Also, as a first, the confirmation page of the NEET 2022 application form will be made available on the DigiLocker app and the website -- digilocker.gov.in.