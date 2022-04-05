  • Home
NTA NEET 2022 Date Soon; Check Previous Years' Category-Wise Qualifying Cut-Off Marks

NEET Cut-Off: Last year, the admissions for UG medical courses for the unreserved candidates were closed at cut-off scores between 720-138 and the cut-off percentile was 50th.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 5, 2022 6:23 pm IST

NTA NEET 2022 Date Soon; Check Previous Years' Category-Wise Qualifying Cut-Off Marks
NEET cut-off from previous years
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to announce the undergraduate medical entrance exam, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 dates. Students preparing for the board exams must also be preparing for NEET 2022. Last year, the admissions for UG medical courses for the unreserved candidates were closed at cut-off scores between 720-138 and the cut-off percentile was 50th.

NTA will compile the all-India ranks of candidates and display them on the official website. To determine the cutoff, authorities consider factors like the number of applicants for a seat, total seats available and difficulty level of the NEET exam. The NEET cut-off is the last rank at which admission is given to a college. NEET cut-off marks would determine the admission of the candidates to the participating institutions.

The MBBS/ BDS NEET cut-off for General category candidates is 50th, while for OBC, SC and ST, it is 40th.

NEET Cut-Off Comparison

Category

Cut off percentile

NEET Cut-Off 2021

NEET 2020 Cut-Off

NEET Cut-Off 2019

General/ EWS

50th

720-138

720-147

704-134

General-PH

45th

137-122

146-129

--

SC

40th

137-108

146-113

133-107

ST

40th

137-108

146-113

133-107

OBC

40th

137-108

146-113

133-107

SC/ST/OBC-PH

40th

121-108

128-113

--


A total of 16.14 lakh candidates registered for NEET last year. Of them, over 95 per cent appeared in the exam. Last year, NEET was conducted on September 12.

An NTA official on Thursday, March 31, said that NEET 2022 application form will be released in April and the medical entrance test will likely be conducted in July. NTA NEET is held for admission to undergraduate medical courses.

"NEET UG 2022 is likely to be held in July, the application process will start in April. The detailed notification will be announced soon," the NTA official said. However, there is no confirmation as to the NEET form filling date 2022.

NTA will release the NEET UG 2022 notification on the official websites -- nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in. Also, as a first, the confirmation page of the NEET 2022 application form will be made available on the DigiLocker app and the website -- digilocker.gov.in.

NEET 2022 NEET 2022 Registration

