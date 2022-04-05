NTA NEET 2022 Date Soon; Check Previous Years' Category-Wise Qualifying Cut-Off Marks

NEET cut-off from previous years

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to announce the undergraduate medical entrance exam, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 dates. Students preparing for the board exams must also be preparing for NEET 2022. Last year, the admissions for UG medical courses for the unreserved candidates were closed at cut-off scores between 720-138 and the cut-off percentile was 50th.

NTA will compile the all-India ranks of candidates and display them on the official website. To determine the cutoff, authorities consider factors like the number of applicants for a seat, total seats available and difficulty level of the NEET exam. The NEET cut-off is the last rank at which admission is given to a college. NEET cut-off marks would determine the admission of the candidates to the participating institutions.

The MBBS/ BDS NEET cut-off for General category candidates is 50th, while for OBC, SC and ST, it is 40th.

NEET Cut-Off Comparison

Category Cut off percentile NEET Cut-Off 2021 NEET 2020 Cut-Off NEET Cut-Off 2019 General/ EWS 50th 720-138 720-147 704-134 General-PH 45th 137-122 146-129 -- SC 40th 137-108 146-113 133-107 ST 40th 137-108 146-113 133-107 OBC 40th 137-108 146-113 133-107 SC/ST/OBC-PH 40th 121-108 128-113 --





A total of 16.14 lakh candidates registered for NEET last year. Of them, over 95 per cent appeared in the exam. Last year, NEET was conducted on September 12.

An NTA official on Thursday, March 31, said that NEET 2022 application form will be released in April and the medical entrance test will likely be conducted in July. NTA NEET is held for admission to undergraduate medical courses.

"NEET UG 2022 is likely to be held in July, the application process will start in April. The detailed notification will be announced soon," the NTA official said. However, there is no confirmation as to the NEET form filling date 2022.

NTA will release the NEET UG 2022 notification on the official websites -- nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in. Also, as a first, the confirmation page of the NEET 2022 application form will be made available on the DigiLocker app and the website -- digilocker.gov.in.