NTA NEET 2021 Result And Phase 2 Registration: 5 Points

5 points on NEET UG result date, phase 2 registration

The NEET 2021 result date has not been announced yet. Prior to the release of NEET result 2021, the medical entrance exam administering body, National Testing Agency (NTA), will release the NEET 2021 answer key. NTA will also allow the students to raise objections in the NEET answer key. And after considering the challenges in the answer key, the NEET UG result will be declared and the final answer key will be released. As soon as the NTA NEET 2021 results are announced, students who took NEET 2021 on September 12 will be able to check their results at neet.nta.nic.in.

Recommended: Predict your Rank & Admission Chances in MBBS/BDS Colleges as per your NEET Score. Click Here Latest: JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research applications open Click Here to know more

Also Read || NEET 2021 Result: List Of State-Wise Top 20 Medical Colleges In India

In order to make sure that the NEET UG 2021 applicants’ data is submitted quickly, the NEET 2021 application form has been divided into two sets, or phases, this year. The second set of information will have to be filled by the candidates before the declaration of the NEET 2021 result or downloading of NEET scorecard. NTA will announce the phase 2 registration for NEET 2021 date soon.

5 Key Points On Result, Phase 2 Registration