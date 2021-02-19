NEET 2021 Paper Pattern: Here’s What We Know So Far

The syllabus of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will remain unchanged for the year 2021, however, the examination is expected to have more internal choice like JEE Main 2021.

“The exact pattern for NEET (UG) 2021 is yet to be announced. However, in view of the reduction of the syllabus by some boards across the country, the NEET (UG) 2021 question paper will also have options on the lines of JEE Main,” an official statement from the ministry read.

“The syllabus of JEE and NEET will remain unchanged for the year 2021. However, unlike previous years, this year the candidates will have options to answer the questions in JEE and NEET examinations,” it added.

As per the current NEET paper pattern, the exam has 180 questions for a total of 720 marks.

An official announcement regarding the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 is awaited. Though NEET UG 2021 date is yet to be announced, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on January 18, during an interactive session with Kendriya Vidyalaya students, said that NEET 2021 will be held on the basis of the syllabus provided by the exam conducting bodies.

In December 2020, in another session with students, Mr Pokhriyal said that the suggestion to conduct NEET 2021 in an online mode will be reviewed.

As the NEET 2021 syllabus is expected to remain unchanged, here are the subject-wise topics students need to cover for the entrance examination:

NEET 2021 Biology Syllabus

Reproduction, Genetics and Evolution, Human Welfare and Ecology, Diversity in the Living World, Cell Formations, Plant and Human Physiology

NEET 2021 Chemistry Syllabus

Structure of Atoms, Elements, Bonding, States of Matter, Thermodynamics, Equilibrium, Redox Reactions, Hydrocarbons, Environmental Chemistry and Periodic Tables, Solid State, Solutions, Electrochemistry, Surface chemistry, ll chapters on Elements, Organic Compounds, Bio-molecules, and Polymers.

NEET 2021 Physics Syllabus

Thermodynamics, Bulk Matter, Gravitation, Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Bodies, Work, Energy, Power, Law of Motion, Kinematics and Physical World, Atoms and Nuclei, Matter and Radiation, Optics, Electromagnetics, Magnetic Effects of Current.