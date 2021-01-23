“NEET 2021 Exam Dates Have Been Long Suspense”: Students

The repeated requests of National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET 2021) candidates to release the exam dates have gone unheard as there is still no clarity over the medical entrance exam. NEET 2021 will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admissions into undergraduate medical courses including MBBS, BDS or AYUSH courses.

NEET exam comprises Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and is divided into three sections-- Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB). Usually, the Physics and Chemistry sections have 45 questions each and the Biology section has a total of 90 questions.

As the time is passing by the NEET 2021 candidates are growing impatient and requesting to release the dates on the microblogging site Twitter by using #NEET2021.

One of the NEET 2021 aspirants named Aditi requested for the exam dates as she said, “ Sir please announce the date for NEET 2021 with clear syllabus. It's been a long suspense for such a competitive exam”.

The Union Education Minister had announced the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE 2021) dates on December 31. As per the announcement, the JEE Exam first session will be held on February 23 to February 26. One of the NEET aspirants said, “Students are waiting for your reply. It is going to be almost a month that you announced JEE dates but still you didn't give any announcement about NEET? Can we know the reason for delaying the announcement?”.

The NEET candidates are expecting some positive news from the Education Minister regarding the dates. One of the candidates named Sarthak said, “Hey, its last of January. JEE exam dates for mains & advance are released but what about NEET? A lot of medical aspirants are seeking for the exam date . I hope we'll get some positive news regarding this”.

They are asking the government to spare some time for the NEET students and release the exam dates.

“Sir, please spare sometime to declare the schedule and pattern for NEET2021. Month of January 2021 is getting over. How long do the students have to wait for this announcement?”, a student named Ravi said.

The NEET students want to know the reason behind the delay in NEET dates announcement. “Sir what about NEET 2021 dates??? Students are waiting for your reply......its going to be almost a month that u announced jee dates but still u didn't give any announcement about neet???? Can we know the reason for delaying the announcement”, another student posted on social media.