NEET 2021: NTA Warns Students Of ‘Fake’ Notice On Exam Date

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has warned students against a fake public notice being circulated widely on the schedule of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2021) undergraduate examination. The fake notice says that the NEET 2021 exam scheduled for August 1 will now be held on September 5. NTA has ‘vehemently denied’ that no such notification declaring the conduct of NEET UG on September 5, 2021, has been issued officially so far.

“The above-mentioned fake/unauthorized Public Notice has been viewed seriously by the NTA, as it is being circulated by some unscrupulous elements with a motive to misguide the aspiring candidates/parents/guardians/public at large,” NTA has said.

“The NTA is still in consultation with the concerned stakeholders for finalizing a suitable date for the conduct of NEET (UG)–2021, keeping in view the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The public at large is advised to pay no heed to such miscreants and misinformation,” it added.

NTA has asked the aspiring candidates of NEET-UG 2021, parents, guardians and other stakeholders to be aware of such unauthorized or fake public notice circulated from unknown sources and to rely only on the public notices or dates announced by NTA through its official websites nta.ac.in and ntaneet.nic.in only.

“The aspiring candidates/parents are advised to remain in touch with the above websites for updates and announcements (including the dates on which the online application will be launched and the examination will be conducted),” the Agency said.