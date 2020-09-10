  • Home
  • Education
  • NTA NEET 2020 On September 13: 10 Points Candidates Must Know

NTA NEET 2020 On September 13: 10 Points Candidates Must Know

NEET 2020: Candidates must follow the instructions related to COVID-19, dress code, as mentioned on the NEET 2020 admit card.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 10, 2020 6:55 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

NEET 2020: Will Lift Lockdown On September 12, Says Mamata Banerjee
NEET Dress Code 2020: What To Wear On Exam Day; Check NTA Guidelines
NTA NEET 2020: What To Carry To The Exam Hall
NEET 2020: Check Previous Year’s Category Wise Assam Cut Off
West Bengal High Court Asks State Government To Provide Accommodation To A NEET Aspirant
West Bengal: Kolkata Metro To Run Special Services For NEET Aspirants On September 13
NTA NEET 2020 On September 13: 10 Points Candidates Must Know
NTA NEET 2020 On September 13: 10 Points Candidates Must Know
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate, or NEET 2020, will be held on September 13. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the biggest medical entrance exam in India will be different this year in many ways. To ensure safety of over 15 lakh students, the National Testing Agency -- conducting body of NEET 2020 -- has taken different precautions. States have also announced special provisions for candidates. West Bengal has decided to lift the lockdown on September 11 and 12 to facilitate smooth transportation for medical aspirants.

In the NEET 2020 admit card, NTA has prescribed a set of instructions that candidates must follow on the exam day. The instructions mentioned in the admit card include NEET 2020 dress code, information on what is allowed and not allowed inside the examination hall etc.

Here are ten points that NEET 2020 candidates should read:

  1. Candidates from COVID-19 containment zones can use their NEET 2020 admit card as a pass. Invigilators and other officials in the NEET exam duty can use their appointment letters as passes.

  2. On the exam day, candidates must bring their NEET admit card and self-declaration form (printout in A4 size paper) along with additional photographs (same as the one used during registration).

  3. Candidates must also bring a simple ballpoint pen, personal hand sanitizer (50 ml). They will be allowed to bring water in a transparent bottle.

  4. As per the NEET dress code, candidates are not allowed to wear closed footwear, heels and shoes. Light clothes with half sleeves and long sleeves are not permitted. Candidates can wear slippers and sandals with low heels.

  5. Before entering the examination hall, candidates will be asked to remove the masks they are wearing and wear fresh masks provided to them.

  6. Candidates, who wear specific attire for a religious or customary reason will be required to report to the exam venue early for mandatory frisking.

  7. At the end of the test, candidates must hand over the admit card, OMR Sheet (both original and office copy) to the Invigilator and take away only the Test Booklet with them.

  8. Candidates can use the National Test Abhyas app developed by NTA to take NEET Mock test.

  9. Candidates can also watch subject-wise NEET video lectures available on the NTA website.

  10. After the examination, NTA will release the official NEET 2020 answer key, which candidates can use to calculate their probable scores.

Click here for more Education News
NEET 2020 NEET Exam Day Rules
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NATA Admit Card 2020 Released At Nata.in; Exam On September 12
NATA Admit Card 2020 Released At Nata.in; Exam On September 12
JEE Main Result 2020: NTA To Release JEE Cut Off Soon, Check 2019 Qualifying Marks
JEE Main Result 2020: NTA To Release JEE Cut Off Soon, Check 2019 Qualifying Marks
Odisha Plus Three Admission 2020: Over 60,000 Students Registered So Far
Odisha Plus Three Admission 2020: Over 60,000 Students Registered So Far
TS POLYCET 2020: Telangana Releases Common Entrance Test Results At Polycetts.nic.in
TS POLYCET 2020: Telangana Releases Common Entrance Test Results At Polycetts.nic.in
JEE Main Result 2020: Over 25% Candidates Were Absent For JEE Main, Ramesh Pokhriyal Shares Data
JEE Main Result 2020: Over 25% Candidates Were Absent For JEE Main, Ramesh Pokhriyal Shares Data
.......................... Advertisement ..........................