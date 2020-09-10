NTA NEET 2020 On September 13: 10 Points Candidates Must Know
NEET 2020: Candidates must follow the instructions related to COVID-19, dress code, as mentioned on the NEET 2020 admit card.
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate, or NEET 2020, will be held on September 13. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the biggest medical entrance exam in India will be different this year in many ways. To ensure safety of over 15 lakh students, the National Testing Agency -- conducting body of NEET 2020 -- has taken different precautions. States have also announced special provisions for candidates. West Bengal has decided to lift the lockdown on September 11 and 12 to facilitate smooth transportation for medical aspirants.
In the NEET 2020 admit card, NTA has prescribed a set of instructions that candidates must follow on the exam day. The instructions mentioned in the admit card include NEET 2020 dress code, information on what is allowed and not allowed inside the examination hall etc.
Here are ten points that NEET 2020 candidates should read:
Candidates from COVID-19 containment zones can use their NEET 2020 admit card as a pass. Invigilators and other officials in the NEET exam duty can use their appointment letters as passes.
On the exam day, candidates must bring their NEET admit card and self-declaration form (printout in A4 size paper) along with additional photographs (same as the one used during registration).
Candidates must also bring a simple ballpoint pen, personal hand sanitizer (50 ml). They will be allowed to bring water in a transparent bottle.
As per the NEET dress code, candidates are not allowed to wear closed footwear, heels and shoes. Light clothes with half sleeves and long sleeves are not permitted. Candidates can wear slippers and sandals with low heels.
Before entering the examination hall, candidates will be asked to remove the masks they are wearing and wear fresh masks provided to them.
Candidates, who wear specific attire for a religious or customary reason will be required to report to the exam venue early for mandatory frisking.
At the end of the test, candidates must hand over the admit card, OMR Sheet (both original and office copy) to the Invigilator and take away only the Test Booklet with them.
Candidates can use the National Test Abhyas app developed by NTA to take NEET Mock test.
Candidates can also watch subject-wise NEET video lectures available on the NTA website.
After the examination, NTA will release the official NEET 2020 answer key, which candidates can use to calculate their probable scores.