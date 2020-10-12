Image credit: Wikimedia Commons NTA NEET 2020 Result And Special Exam: 5 Points

The National Testing Agency (NTA) told Supreme Court today that candidates who were unable to appear for the NEET 2020 on September 13 due to COVID-19 infection or because they resided in containment zones will be given another chance on October 14. Supreme Court approved this decision. The Phase 2 of NEET 2020 will be held on October 14. The organising authority, National Testing Agency (NTA), will release the NEET 2020 results of all the students on October 16. Along with the NEET 2020 results, NTA will also release the NEET final answer keys and merit lists.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is the only exam held for selecting candidates for admission to medical and allied programmes in the country and for NEET 2020, as many as 15.97 lakh candidates had registered, the maximum number from Maharashtra

Here are five points on the NEET Result 2020.

The Supreme Court of India on October 12 upheld NTA's decision to hold NEET exam on October 14, 2020, for the students who could not appear in the eligibility test of medicine and allied programmes due to COVID-19 infection or because of residing in containment zones.

NEET 2020 Attendance

Close to two lakh candidates did not appear for the NEET 2020 exams held on September 13. As per a random sampling done after the end of NEET exam, NTA confirmed that 85-90 per cent students appeared in the eligibility test among the 15.97 lakh registered candidates. The NEET 2020 special exams will now be held for around two lakh candidates.

After the announcement of NEET result 2020, the Directorate General of Health Sciences (DGHS) will start the all India quota (AIQ) NEET counselling 2020 on behalf of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes. Authorised agencies in the states will draw up their own merit lists and begin counselling which are also held up.

NEET Answer Keys

NTA had already released the provisional NEET 2020 answer keys for all the sets of question papers including E1- E6, F1-F6, G1-G6 and H1-H6. However, the final answer key, which was expected today, hasn't been released. The NEET 2020 code-wise question papers and response sheets of candidates have also been released.

After NTA announces the NEET 2020 result, candidates who meet the required NEET cut-off 2020 will be able to appear in the NEET counselling and seat allocation process. On the basis of the NEET result 2020 and cut-off marks associated, candidates will be provided admission to all India quota seats and state quota seats. As many as 15 AIIMS of the country and two JIPMER institutes will also grant admission on the basis of NEET 2020 result.