NTA NEET 2020: Exam Tomorrow; Last Minute Preparation Tricks, How To Overcome The Fear

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2020, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) would be held tomorrow – September 13, 2020. With not much time left for the national level medical entrance examination, it is imperative for the aspirants to put their best step forward when appearing for NEET 2020. By qualifying NEET, candidates get admission in the medical and dental colleges of India.

NEET 2020: NTA Changes 40 Exam Centres

NTA has changed the NEET exam centres for NEET 2020 to be held on September 13 from 2 PM to 5 PM. The change has been made due to the implementation of COVID-19 safety guidelines.

There is no change in the NEET 2020 Centre Cities of the candidates; only Centres have been changed. The candidates have already been informed by NTA through SMS and email. The candidates are also being informed by phone, said the notice issued by the NTA.

NEET 2020: Last Minute Preparation Tricks

1: Know Your Strengths

Since time management is crucial, students are advised to focus on their strong points. This will ensure that questions related to the topics in which students are strong will fetch good marks.

2: No New Topics

Candidates must not start with any new topics. Focus only on strengthening familiar topics instead of starting new concepts.

3: Revise; Make Sticky Notes

Make short notes that sum up the important formulae and topics that have a considerable weightage in the exam.

4: Take Regular Breaks

Last-minute preparation for NEET 2020 is stressful. Taking regular breaks can help the mind to perform more efficiently.

5: No Preparation Discussions

Candidates are advised refraining from discussing preparations with friends or family members as it causes undue stress and undoes a lot of your work.

NEET 2020: Important Exam Day Instructions

1: To avoid overcrowding on NEET 2020 exam day and maintain social distancing, candidates must report to the exam venue as per the time-slot allocated.

2: Candidates and scribes (in case of PwD) candidates must wear face masks on the exam day.

3: Candidates will be ushered in batches of 15 girls and 15 boys for document verification.

4: Frisking by the metal detector will be held with a long handle, ensuring no physical contact with any candidate.

NEET 2020: What To Carry To The Exam Hall

1: Candidates will be allowed to carry masks, hand gloves, hand sanitizers (50 ml), and water in transparent bottles.

2: NEET exam related documents -- admit card, ID card, etc -- to the NEET 2020 exam hall.

“No other item to be permitted inside the examination room/hall. The admit card will clearly state what candidates are permitted to carry and what they are not permitted to carry,” an official statement said.

“On completion of the exam, the candidates should be permitted to move out in an orderly manner -- one candidate at a time. The gloves and masks should be disposed of in a pedal push covered bin at the examination centre and outside the examination room/hall only.” NTA said.