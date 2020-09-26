NEET 2020 Official Answer Key Released At Nta.neet.nic; Check Solutions And Calculate Score

NTA NEET 2020 Answer Key Released; Check Details Here

The National Testing Agency, or NTA, has released the NEET 2020 official answer key of on September 26 on the official websites -- ntaneet.nic.in and www.nta.ac.in. The official NEET answer key download link can be accessed by the candidates to calculate the probable score. NEET 2020 official answer key has been released for codes E1 to E6, F1 to F6, G1 to G6 and H1 to H6. The NEET exam was held on September 13, 2020, for which the official NEET answer key has now been released. Several coaching institutions have previously released the unofficial NEET answer key; however that wasn’t considered as the final version. The notice to challenge NEET 2020 answer key by NTA will be published on the website - ntaneet.nic.in in a few days.

However, it is not the draft or final NEET answer key, candidates cannot raise any objections with this answer key. “The candidates are advised to go through the same and keep themselves ready for challenges of the Draft Answer Keys which will be published shortly,” read an NTA statement. The final NTA answer key 2020 for NEET will be released after the re-evaluation of challenged answers by the candidates.

NEET 2020 held in 3,843 exam centres is the sole examination for admission to medical and allied programmes in the country. As many as 15.97 lakh candidates registered for the NTA NEET 2020 this year.

Visit the official website -- ntaneet.nic.in and www.nta.ac.in or click on the direct link mentioned above

Click on the NEET 2020 answer key link

On the next window, NEET 2020 official answer key of all the sets -- E1- E6, F1-F6, G1-G6 and H1-H6 -- will be displayed

Access the NEET official answer key and tally the answers marked and calculate the score





The details of raising objections including formats and uploading relevant supporting documents will be mentioned in the official website of NTA -- ntaneet.nic.in and www.nta.ac.in shortly. Candidates are advised to keep checking the NTA website to keep themselves updated with information relating to the exam including release of draft NEET answer key and final official NEET 2020 answer keys.