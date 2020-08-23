Image credit: Shutterstock NEET 2020 Admit Card: When Where And How To Download

NEET Admit card will be released soon. The National Testing Agency, or NTA, in a recent notification said that information regarding the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate, or NEET 2020, admit card date will soon be announced on the official website, nta.ac.in, and ntaneet.nic.in.

“The downloading of Admit Cards indicating Roll Number, Test Centre Number & Address, Question Paper Medium, Reporting/ Entry Time and Gate Closing Time of Centre shall commence shortly,” NTA said.

In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, NTA will add new precautionary measures. For JEE Main exam candidates, the agency has introduced a self declaration form containing health and travel history of candidates.

This, along with other measures like sanitization, face masks, etc will also be done for NEET 2020 candidates.

NEET 2020 Admit Card: How To Download

Once released, candidates will be able to download their NEET admit card by following these steps:

Go to ntaneet.nic.in. Click on the “NEET 2020 admit card” link. Enter your application number and date of birth. Submit and download the NEET admit card 2020.

After downloading the admit card, candidates are advised to carefully read the instructions and follow them on the exam day. If there is a discrepancy in the NEET admit card 2020, the candidate should immediately contact NTA and inform about it.

The medical entrance exam is scheduled to be held on September 16. With less than a month to go, candidates should be at the final stage of their NEET 2020 preparation.

NEET candidates can watch video lectures by subject experts that are available on the NTA website.

Candidates can also take mock tests using the National Test Abhyas app developed by NTA.