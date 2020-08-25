Image credit: Shutterstock NEET 2020: NTA Prescribes COVID-19 Instructions For Exam Day

For smooth conduct of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, or NEET 2020, amid COVID-19 pandemic, the National Testing Agency, or NTA, has released a set of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“With the latest pandemic threat, every process needs to be redefined to ensure strict compliance to all the required norms are put in place. This is to additionally assure the safety of both the candidates and all functionaries involved in the conduct of the examination...All the exam processes, procedures have been reviewed and necessary modifications have been incorporated to ensure exams are conducted safely,” an official statement said.

The NEET 2020 exam will be conducted on September 13. NTA is soon expected to release the NEET 2020 admit card where important exam day instructions will be mentioned.

NEET 2020: Important Exam Day Instructions

To maintain social distancing and avoid overcrowding on the NEET 2020 exam day, candidates will be allotted time-slots and they must report to the exam venue accordingly.

The exam venue will be disinfected before and after each shift. Candidates and scribes (in case of PwD) candidates must wear face masks on the exam day.

After entering the venue, candidates will be ushered into two different registration rooms in batches of 15 girls and 15 boys for document verification.

This year, body pat frisking will not be done. Frisking by metal detector held with long handle, ensuring no physical contact with any candidate, will be done.

NEET 2020: What Candidates Should Carry To The Exam Hall

On the exam day, candidates will be allowed to carry masks, hand gloves, hand sanitizers (50 ml), and water in transparent bottles and exam related documents -- admit card, ID card, etc -- to the NEET 2020 exam hall.

“No other item to be permitted inside the examination room/hall. The admit card will clearly state what candidates are permitted to carry and what they are not permitted to carry,” an official statement said.

“On completion of exam, the candidates should be permitted to move out in an orderly manner -- one candidate at a time. The gloves and masks should be disposed in a pedal push covered bin at the examination centre and outside the examination room/hall only.” NTA said.