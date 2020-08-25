  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET 2020: NTA Prescribes COVID-19 Instructions For Exam Day

NEET 2020: NTA Prescribes COVID-19 Instructions For Exam Day

NEET 2020 Exam: For smooth conduct of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, or NEET 2020, amid COVID-19 pandemic, the National Testing Agency, or NTA, has released a set of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 25, 2020 1:06 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

NEET 2020: Supreme Court Rejects Plea Seeking Online Exam Centres For Students Abroad
Government Should Consider Concerns Of Students On NEET, JEE: Rahul Gandhi
NEET and JEE Exams: Students On Social Media Demand Postponement Of University, Entrance Exams
NEET 2020 Admit Card: When Where And How To Download
Postponing NEET Will Be Drastic Deviation From Academic Schedule, MCI To Supreme Court
NEET 2020 Preparation: Study Smartly for NEET Exam, Check Chapter-Wise Weightage, Important Topics
NEET 2020: NTA Prescribes COVID-19 Instructions For Exam Day
NEET 2020: NTA Prescribes COVID-19 Instructions For Exam Day
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

For smooth conduct of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, or NEET 2020, amid COVID-19 pandemic, the National Testing Agency, or NTA, has released a set of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“With the latest pandemic threat, every process needs to be redefined to ensure strict compliance to all the required norms are put in place. This is to additionally assure the safety of both the candidates and all functionaries involved in the conduct of the examination...All the exam processes, procedures have been reviewed and necessary modifications have been incorporated to ensure exams are conducted safely,” an official statement said.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The NEET 2020 exam will be conducted on September 13. NTA is soon expected to release the NEET 2020 admit card where important exam day instructions will be mentioned.

NEET 2020: Important Exam Day Instructions

To maintain social distancing and avoid overcrowding on the NEET 2020 exam day, candidates will be allotted time-slots and they must report to the exam venue accordingly.

The exam venue will be disinfected before and after each shift. Candidates and scribes (in case of PwD) candidates must wear face masks on the exam day.

After entering the venue, candidates will be ushered into two different registration rooms in batches of 15 girls and 15 boys for document verification.

This year, body pat frisking will not be done. Frisking by metal detector held with long handle, ensuring no physical contact with any candidate, will be done.

NEET 2020: What Candidates Should Carry To The Exam Hall

On the exam day, candidates will be allowed to carry masks, hand gloves, hand sanitizers (50 ml), and water in transparent bottles and exam related documents -- admit card, ID card, etc -- to the NEET 2020 exam hall.

“No other item to be permitted inside the examination room/hall. The admit card will clearly state what candidates are permitted to carry and what they are not permitted to carry,” an official statement said.

“On completion of exam, the candidates should be permitted to move out in an orderly manner -- one candidate at a time. The gloves and masks should be disposed in a pedal push covered bin at the examination centre and outside the examination room/hall only.” NTA said.

Click here for more Education News
NEET 2020 NEET admit card
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Two More IIT Kharagpur Students Test Positive For COVID-19
Two More IIT Kharagpur Students Test Positive For COVID-19
Following Violence, Visva-Bharati Campus To Remain Closed Till Situation Improves
Following Violence, Visva-Bharati Campus To Remain Closed Till Situation Improves
TS ECET 2020 Admit Card Likely Today At Ecet.tsche.ac.in, Know How To Download
TS ECET 2020 Admit Card Likely Today At Ecet.tsche.ac.in, Know How To Download
Nitish Kumar Inaugurates Higher Secondary Schools In 3,304 Panchayats
Nitish Kumar Inaugurates Higher Secondary Schools In 3,304 Panchayats
JEE Main, NEET 2020: Students Hold Day-Long Hunger Strike, Demand Change in JEE, NEET Entrance Exams Dates
JEE Main, NEET 2020: Students Hold Day-Long Hunger Strike, Demand Change in JEE, NEET Entrance Exams Dates
.......................... Advertisement ..........................