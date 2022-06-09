NTA NCHMJEE 2022 Exam Centre City Out Ahead Of Admit Card Release

NCHM JEE 2022 exam city centre released to facilitate candidates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam centre cities for the National Council of Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHMJEE) scheduled for June 18, 2022. The NCHMJEE 2022 exam city centres are the cities or towns where the entrance exam will be held. NCHM JEE exam centre 2022 has been allotted to candidates on the basis of the centres selected by them at the time of filling the application form. Students appearing in the NCHMJEE 2022 can check the exam centre city on the official website -- nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

To make the candidates plan accordingly and facilitate them to reach the NCHMJEE 2022 exam centre, NTA has released the exam centre cities earlier.

“Advance Intimation Slip informing the candidates of the allotment of the exam city has been hosted on nchmjee.nta.nic.in. The candidates are required to check/download the same using their Application No. and Date of Birth from the website nchmjee.nta.nic.in,” an NTA statement issued today said.

“The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for Entrance Examination. This is only an Advance Intimation of the Exam City Allotted where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates,” it added.

How To Check NCHMJEE Exam Centre 2022