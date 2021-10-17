NTA National Aptitude Test (NAT) 2021 Registration Ends Tomorrow

NAT 2021 registration ends tomorrow at nat.nta.ac.in (representational)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close registrations for the National Aptitude Test (NAT) 2021 tomorrow, October 18. The exam will be conducted on October 23 and 24 as an internet-based test. Candidates can appear in the exam from their preferred location, using desktops, mobile phones, laptops, etc.

Application forms are available at nat.nta.ac.in.

NAT is a national-level "ability profiler exam" for students aged 13 to 25. The exam is designed to guide students to join the right institutions and skills training.

The exam has been launched with an aim to help students acquire knowledge and skills beyond academics. The agency said besides academic knowledge and skills, students should learn skills for the future – technical skills, creativity, emotional intelligence (EQ), analytical thinking, growth mindset, decision making, interpersonal communication, and adaptability.

The exam will be conducted on October 23 and 24. There is no registration fee.

The exam will test students in nine domains – Critical Reading Ability, Numerical Ability, Abstract Reasoning, Analytical Reasoning, Spatial Eligibility, Finding Irregularities, Data Interpretation, Verbal Ability, Physical and Mechanical Analysis.

Each domain has 10 questions of 1 mark each. The duration of the test is 2 hours and the total mark is 90.

The exam will be held in four levels: Level 1- 13-15 years; level 2- 16-18 years; level 3- 19-21 years; and level 4- 22-25 years.