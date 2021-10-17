  • Home
  • Education
  • NTA National Aptitude Test (NAT) 2021 Registration Ends Tomorrow

NTA National Aptitude Test (NAT) 2021 Registration Ends Tomorrow

NAT is a national-level "ability profiler exam" for students aged 13 to 25. The exam is designed to guide students to join the right institutions and skills training.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Oct 17, 2021 6:38 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2022 Date Sheet Tomorrow; Download Sample Paper, Syllabus
UCEED 2022 Registration Deadline Extended Again, Apply Till October 24
NEET, MHT CET, JEE Advanced: Latest Updates On Result, Counselling
NEET Result 2021 Expected This Month; Last Date To Challenge Answer Key
JoSAA 2021 Application Starts; Registration Process, Direct Link Here
JEE Advanced AAT 2021 Registration Ends Today; Exam On October 18
NTA National Aptitude Test (NAT) 2021 Registration Ends Tomorrow
NAT 2021 registration ends tomorrow at nat.nta.ac.in (representational)
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close registrations for the National Aptitude Test (NAT) 2021 tomorrow, October 18. The exam will be conducted on October 23 and 24 as an internet-based test. Candidates can appear in the exam from their preferred location, using desktops, mobile phones, laptops, etc.

Application forms are available at nat.nta.ac.in.

NAT is a national-level "ability profiler exam" for students aged 13 to 25. The exam is designed to guide students to join the right institutions and skills training.

The exam has been launched with an aim to help students acquire knowledge and skills beyond academics. The agency said besides academic knowledge and skills, students should learn skills for the future – technical skills, creativity, emotional intelligence (EQ), analytical thinking, growth mindset, decision making, interpersonal communication, and adaptability.

The exam will be conducted on October 23 and 24. There is no registration fee.

The exam will test students in nine domains – Critical Reading Ability, Numerical Ability, Abstract Reasoning, Analytical Reasoning, Spatial Eligibility, Finding Irregularities, Data Interpretation, Verbal Ability, Physical and Mechanical Analysis.

Each domain has 10 questions of 1 mark each. The duration of the test is 2 hours and the total mark is 90.

The exam will be held in four levels: Level 1- 13-15 years; level 2- 16-18 years; level 3- 19-21 years; and level 4- 22-25 years.

Click here for more Education News
Education News National Testing Agency (NTA)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Admissions Under DU's Third Cut-Off List To Start On October 18
Admissions Under DU's Third Cut-Off List To Start On October 18
CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2022 Date Sheet Tomorrow; Download Sample Paper, Syllabus
CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2022 Date Sheet Tomorrow; Download Sample Paper, Syllabus
DU Admission 2021 Against 3rd Cut Off List Begins Tomorrow
DU Admission 2021 Against 3rd Cut Off List Begins Tomorrow
UCEED 2022 Registration Deadline Extended Again, Apply Till October 24
UCEED 2022 Registration Deadline Extended Again, Apply Till October 24
JNTUH Integrated Courses: JEE Main, TS EAMCET Qualified Candidates Can Apply
JNTUH Integrated Courses: JEE Main, TS EAMCET Qualified Candidates Can Apply
.......................... Advertisement ..........................