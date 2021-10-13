NTA National Aptitude Test (NAT) 2021: 10 Things About The New Exam

Image credit: Shutterstock National Aptitude Test 2021: 10 things students, parents should know about the exam (representational)

NAT 2021: With an aim to help students acquire knowledge and skills beyond academics, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced a new exam, the National Aptitude Test (NAT).

The NTA said besides academic knowledge and skills, students should learn skills for the future – technical skills, creativity, emotional intelligence (EQ), analytical thinking, growth mindset, decision making, interpersonal communication, and adaptability.

NAT is an "ability profiler exam" for students aged 13 to 25 and intended to guide them to join the right institutions and skills training.

The exam will have four age clusters and it will test students in nine domains. Here are 10 things students and parents should know about this new exam.

The exam is free of cost. The registration process started on October 11 and the last date to apply is October 18. The exam will be conducted on October 23 and 24 as an internet-based test. Apply at nat.nta.ac.in. The exam will test students in nine domains: Critical Reading Ability, Numerical Ability, Abstract Reasoning, Analytical Reasoning, Spatial Eligibility, Finding Irregularities, Data Interpretation, Verbal Ability, Physical and Mechanical Analysis. Each domain has 10 questions of 1 mark each. The duration of the test is 2 hours and total marks is 90. The exam will be conducted in four levels: