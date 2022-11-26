NTA Likely To Announce JEE Main 2023 Dates Next Week

Image credit: shutterstock.com JEE Main 2023 notification will be issued next week

JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency is expected to announce the dates for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2023) next week. A senior NTA official told Careers360 that the dates for the JEE Main 2023 exam will be notified by November 30. "JEE Main 2023 notification is most likely to be released next week," the official said.

Latest: Start your JEE Main 2023 Preparation with AI Coach Study Modules & Unlimited Mock Tests. Join Now!

Browse: Just Study 40% Syllabus and Score upto 100% in the JEE Main exam, All you need to know about JEE Main Highest Scoring Chapters And Topics. Know More.

Don't Miss: Free Download JEE Main previous year question papers. Click Here

Recommended: Attempt JEE Main FREE Mock test & Boost your preparation. Try Now!

JEE Main 2023 exam is expected to be held in January and April next year. The registration process for the January 2023 session will commence in December first week, the official added. The JEE Main 2023 registration will include application form filling, uploading documents, application fee payment, others. The minimum eligibility criteria to apply for JEE Main 2022 is 10+2 (Class 12) pass certificate with Physics and Mathematics as mandatory subjects. ALSO READ | 'Conduct JEE Mains In April': Worried JEE Main 2023 Aspirants Request On Twitter

To apply for JEE Main 2023, click on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Fill personal, academic qualification details in JEE Main 2023 application form. Upload documents, and pay the application fee. Download JEE Main application form, and take a print out for further reference.

The JEE Main 2023 qualified students can take admission to undergraduate (BTech and BArch) programmes offered at national institutes- Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), others. Last year, NTA conducted JEE Main 2022 in two sessions- June 20 and June 29 and from July 21 to 30, 2022.