NTA Launches National Aptitude Test For Students Aged 13-25

NTA launched NAT 2021

National Testing Agency, NTA, the central body which conducts national medical and engineering exams, NEET and JEE Main, has now launched a National Aptitude Test (NAT 2021). It is an "ability profiler exam" for students aged 13 to 25 and intended to guide them toward the right institutions and skills training.

NTA will conduct the first NAT 2021 on October 24 and 25, the registration process for the examination has begun on the official website of NAT- nat.nta.ac.in.

In a statement the NTA said: “NTA firmly believes that the right candidates joining best institutions will give India her demographic dividend. It envisages that besides acquired knowledge and skills, it should include skills for future that would be expected in them, say after 5 years.”

A set of skills including Technical Skills, Creativity, Emotional Intelligence (EQ), Analytical Thinking, Growth Mind-set, Decision Making, Inter-personnel Communication, Adaptability, has been identified as "skills for the future". "Therefore NTA is planning to conduct a National Aptitude Test-Ability Profiler,” the testing agency added.

NAT 2021 will be conducted in four levels which are segmented on the basis of age group- Level – 1 (13-15 Years), level 2 (16-18 Years), level 3 (19-21 years), level 4 (22-25 Years). The exam will be conducted on October 23 and 24 in an internet based mode within a duration of two hours. The exam

NAT 2021 Complete Schedule

NAT Even Date NAT 2021 registration begins October 11 Last date to apply for NAT 2021 October 18 Exam date for Level 1 (13 - 15 yrs) and Level 2 (16 - 18 yrs) October 23 Exam date for Level 3 (19 - 21 yrs) and Level 4 (22 - 25 yrs) October 24

