NTA Launches National Aptitude Test For Students Aged 13-25

National Testing Agency, NTA, the central body which conducts national medical and engineering exams, NEET and JEE Main, has now launched a National Aptitude Test (NAT 2021).

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Oct 12, 2021 7:15 pm IST

NTA launched NAT 2021
New Delhi:

National Testing Agency, NTA, the central body which conducts national medical and engineering exams, NEET and JEE Main, has now launched a National Aptitude Test (NAT 2021). It is an "ability profiler exam" for students aged 13 to 25 and intended to guide them toward the right institutions and skills training.

NTA will conduct the first NAT 2021 on October 24 and 25, the registration process for the examination has begun on the official website of NAT- nat.nta.ac.in.

In a statement the NTA said: “NTA firmly believes that the right candidates joining best institutions will give India her demographic dividend. It envisages that besides acquired knowledge and skills, it should include skills for future that would be expected in them, say after 5 years.”

A set of skills including Technical Skills, Creativity, Emotional Intelligence (EQ), Analytical Thinking, Growth Mind-set, Decision Making, Inter-personnel Communication, Adaptability, has been identified as "skills for the future". "Therefore NTA is planning to conduct a National Aptitude Test-Ability Profiler,” the testing agency added.

NAT 2021: Direct Application Link

NAT 2021 will be conducted in four levels which are segmented on the basis of age group- Level – 1 (13-15 Years), level 2 (16-18 Years), level 3 (19-21 years), level 4 (22-25 Years). The exam will be conducted on October 23 and 24 in an internet based mode within a duration of two hours. The exam

NAT 2021 Complete Schedule

NAT Even

Date

NAT 2021 registration begins

October 11

Last date to apply for NAT 2021

October 18

Exam date for Level 1 (13 - 15 yrs) and Level 2 (16 - 18 yrs)

October 23

Exam date for Level 3 (19 - 21 yrs) and Level 4 (22 - 25 yrs)

October 24

NAT 2021: How To Apply

  • Go to the official website – nat.nta.ac.in

  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'NAT 2021 Online Registration'

  • Alternatively, refer to the direct link given above

  • A new login page will reopen

  • Register if not already or sign in

  • NAT 2021 application form will appear on the screen

  • Fill in the form with all asked details

  • Upload the scanned documents and submit the form

  • Save and download a copy of the form

  • Take a print out for future references.

Click here for more Education News
National Testing Agency (NTA)
