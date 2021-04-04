  • Home
JIPMAT 2021 registration process has been started. Apply till April 30 at jipmat.nta.ac.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Apr 4, 2021 3:30 pm IST | Source: Careers360

NTA JIPMAT 2021 Registration Begins, Direct Link Here
JIPMAT 2021 application form is available at jipmat.nta.ac.in (representational photo)
New Delhi:

Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2021, the entrance exam for admission to five-year integrated program in Management in the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) at Bodh Gaya and Jammu, has been started. Candidates can apply for the exam at jipmat.nta.ac.in. The last date to submit the applications is April 30. The application fee is Rs 2,000. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct JIPMAT 2021 on June 20, from 3 pm to 5:30 pm. It will only be held in English.

Here is direct link to apply for JIPMAT 2021

Candidates who have passed Class 12 final exam from a recognized board can appear for JIPMAT. Also, students who have passed Intermediate or two-year Pre-University Examination or Senior Secondary School Examination conducted by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) or a state open board can take the exam.

Steps To Apply For JIPMAT 2021

Step 1 Go to the official website, jipmat.nta.ac.in.

Step 2 Click on the ‘JIPMAT 2021’ new registration tab.

Step 3: Fill the application with personal details.

Step 4: Fill the qualification details.

Step 5: Upload scanned images of photograph and signature. Upload other documents, if required.

Step 6: Pay the application fee

NTA will open the JIPMAT application form correction window from May 5 to May 10. For detailed information, candidates can check the information bulletin.

