NTA JEE Session 2 Exam From July 21: Check Ebook On JEE Main 2022 June Shift Complete Analysis

Check ebook on JEE Main 2022 June shift analysis

The registration window for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022) session 2 has been reopened by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main session 2 exam is scheduled to be held from July 21 to July 30. The aspirants must be in their last leg of preparation for session 2 JEE Mains 2022. To help the JEE Main aspirants prepare as there is a lot less time to study the entire syllabus, Careers360 has launched an ebook on "JEE Main 2022 June Shift Complete Analysis."

With the help of JEE Main 2022 June shift analysis ebook, the candidates will get most important and asked concepts for JEE Main along with a study link where they can study all the concepts.

"Just Study 32% of the JEE Main syllabus and Score up to 100%. This booster Ebook is the result of the analysis of 1080 questions done by Careers360 from JEE Main 2022 June Shift official question papers. In this ebook, we have mentioned the most important and asked concepts for JEE Main along with a study link where students can study all the concepts. Students can also practice the questions as well. Study all the concepts carefully and form your preparation strategy around this to get maximum benefit," a statement on the Careers360's JEE Main 2022 June shift analysis website.

JEE Main 2022 Analysis Ebook: Direct Link

Meanwhile, the NTA is expected to announce the JEE Main result 2022 for session 1 examination anytime soon. The JEE Main 2022 session 1 exam result will be declared for both Paper 1 (BE and BTech) and Paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning). Once declared, the JEE Main session 1 result will be available on the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

