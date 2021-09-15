JEE Main Result 2021: Check Category-Wise Cut-Offs Here
JEE Main result 2021: Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main result 2021 for session 4 has been declared. Along with JEE Main 2021 session 4 results, the National Testing Agency has also announced category-wise cut-offs.
JEE Main result 2021: Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main result 2021 for session 4 has been declared. Along with JEE Main 2021 session 4 results, the National Testing Agency has also announced category-wise cut-offs. JEE Main 2021 cut-off, for appearing in JEE Advanced, is 87.8992241, which is less compared to 90.3765335 last year. Cut-offs have dropped across all categories.
To avoid ties between candidates, the cut-offs have been calculated up to seven decimal points. JEE Main 2021 result can be downloaded from jeemian.nta.nic.in.
Here Are JEE Main 2021 Cut-Offs For Different Categories
Category
JEE Main Cut-Off 2021
JEE Main 2020 Cut-Off
General
87.8992241
90.3765335
OBC-NCL
68.0234447
72.8887969
SC
46.8825338
50.1760245
ST
34.6728999
39.0696101
GEN-EWS
66.2214845
70.2435518
PwD
0.0096375
0.0618524
JEE Main is conducted for admission to Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology and many other government-funded institutions. The top 2.5 lakh students who qualify in JEE Main can appear for JEE Advanced.
This year, JEE Main 2021 was conducted in four sessions. The first two sessions were held on time but the remaining two had to be postponed due to the second wave of Covid-19.
Along with JEE Main 2021 session 4 results, the NTA has also released the all-India rank list.