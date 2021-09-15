JEE Main Result 2021: Check Category-Wise Cut-Offs Here

Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main 2021 cut-offs released (representational)

JEE Main result 2021: Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main result 2021 for session 4 has been declared. Along with JEE Main 2021 session 4 results, the National Testing Agency has also announced category-wise cut-offs. JEE Main 2021 cut-off, for appearing in JEE Advanced, is 87.8992241, which is less compared to 90.3765335 last year. Cut-offs have dropped across all categories.

To avoid ties between candidates, the cut-offs have been calculated up to seven decimal points. JEE Main 2021 result can be downloaded from jeemian.nta.nic.in.

Here Are JEE Main 2021 Cut-Offs For Different Categories

Category JEE Main Cut-Off 2021 JEE Main 2020 Cut-Off General 87.8992241 90.3765335 OBC-NCL 68.0234447 72.8887969 SC 46.8825338 50.1760245 ST 34.6728999 39.0696101 GEN-EWS 66.2214845 70.2435518 PwD 0.0096375 0.0618524

Category-wise JEE Mains 2021 cut-offs

JEE Main is conducted for admission to Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology and many other government-funded institutions. The top 2.5 lakh students who qualify in JEE Main can appear for JEE Advanced.

This year, JEE Main 2021 was conducted in four sessions. The first two sessions were held on time but the remaining two had to be postponed due to the second wave of Covid-19.

Along with JEE Main 2021 session 4 results, the NTA has also released the all-India rank list.