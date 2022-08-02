NTA JEE Main Result 2022: Know About JEE Cut-Off, JoSAA Counselling

JEE Main 2022 result awaited, JoSAA counselling, cut-off

With both the sessions of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main being over, candidates who appeared for the test are now waiting for the JEE Main result 2022. The JEE Main session 1 result is already out, while the JEE Main session 2 answer key and result is awaited. As soon as the JEE Main result 2022 will be announced, the colleges and institutions admitting students on the basis of JEE scores will gear up for the JEE Main counselling and seat allotment process. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority, or JoSAA, is the conducting body of JEE Main 2022 counselling.

Latest: Use JEE Main 2022 Rank Predictor to predict your all India rank based on June Percentile. Use Now

Suggested: Try JEE Main 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances in Engineering colleges. Use Now

Don't Miss: Check JEE Main Cut off for Top IITs & NITs. Click here

B.Tech at UPES. Ranked #61 in NIRF, Grade A by NAAC, 50 LPA Highest CTC, 100% Placement. Apply Now

The JEE Main 2022 counselling schedule and seat allotment will be updated on the website after the declaration of JEE Main result 2022. JEE Main counselling will be held in online mode. Candidates will be required to register on the official website of JoSAA to participate in the JEE Main Counselling and Seat Allotment 2022.

NTA is expected to release the JEE Main cut-off 2022 along with the JEE Main 2022 result. Students scoring marks above the JEE Main cut-off will be able to take admission to the undergraduate (UG) programmes -- BE, BTech and BArch at National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs).

NTA calculates the percentile scores up to 7 decimal places to avoid the bunching effect. Students willing to appear for JEE Advanced 2022 will be required to meet the JEE Main 2022 cut-off. Last year the JEE Main cut-off for General category students was between 66.2214845 to 87.8950071 percentile.