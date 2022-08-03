NTA JEE Main Result 2022: How Are BE, BTech Marks Calculated?

JEE Main 2022 Tie-Breaking Policy

JEE Main Result 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the JEE Main result 2022 at its official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main 2022 result will be in the form of percentile scores. Since JEE Main 2022 is held over several days and multiple shifts, NTA will issue a common rank list, and therefore, the marks have to be ‘normalised’. JEE Main 2022 result will likely be declared on August 6.

The second round of JEE Main 2022 was conducted over six days, between July 25 and July 30, and each day’s exam was held in two shifts. The first round was held in June. The merit list will be drawn up on the basis of NTA scores in these two slots and the best of the two will be taken into consideration.

The Paper 1, or the JEE Main BE, BTech paper, of JEE Main 2022 will have questions from Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. Each subject of JEE Main 2022 will have two sections. While Section A will be of multiple-choice questions (MCQs), Section B will contain questions whose answers are to be filled in as a numerical value. In Section B, candidates will have to attempt any five questions out of 10.

There will be negative marking for both Section A and Section B. One mark will be deducted for every wrong answers marked.

Tie- Breaking Policy: JEE Main 2022 BE, BTech Paper

In case of a tie, the NTA has a separate process for determining a candidate’s place on the merit list. The NTA will compare these marks and in the following order:

1. NTA score in Mathematics, followed by

2. NTA score in Physics, followed by

3. NTA score in Chemistry, followed by

4. Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the Test, followed by

5. Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Mathematics in the Test, followed by

6. Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Physics in the Test, followed by

7. Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Chemistry in the Test followed by

8. Older in Age followed by

9. Application Number in ascending order