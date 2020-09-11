  • Home
NTA JEE Main Result 2020 Expected Today: Know BE/BTech Marks Calculation Scheme

NTA JEE Main Result 2020 Expected Today: NTA will release the JEE Main result 2020 for the September examinations on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main result 2020 declared will be in the form of percentile scores.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Sep 11, 2020 12:41 pm IST | Source: Careers360

NTA JEE Main Result 2020 Expected Today: Know BE/BTech Marks Calculation Scheme
New Delhi:

When the JEE Main result 2020 is declared it will be in the form of percentile scores. The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main for admission to undergraduate engineering and architecture, holds the exams over several days and multiple shifts with different candidates writing different sets of questions papers. The marks, therefore, have to be “normalised” before any comparison or ranking is possible.

The second round of JEE Main 2020 was conducted over six days, from September 1 to 6, and each day’s exam was held in two shifts.

JEE Main Result 2020: Follow Live Updates Here

Compilation and display of JEE Main 2020 Result: B.Tech and B.E

As the JEE Main 2020 for B.E and B.Tech candidates was conducted in multiple shifts, the NTA scores will be calculated corresponding to the raw marks obtained by a candidate. The JEE Main scores will be displayed for each of the three sections --Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry -- and also the overall score in BE/BTech JEE Main paper.

The overall score for each of the candidates to write either or both the rounds of JEE Main 2020 - January and September -- for B.E and B.Tech admissions will be considered for the final result and merit list.

For candidates who appeared in both the attempts, their best of the two JEE Main scores (total) will be considered for further processing.

In case of a tie, the NTA has a separate process for determining a candidate’s place on the merit list. The NTA will compare these marks and in the following order: JEE Main score in Mathematics, followed by Physics and then Chemistry, the, candidates with fewer negative responses, and then candidates who are older in age. If even these steps do not break the tie, the candidates will be placed in the same rank.

