Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main Result 2020 Declared: Meet State-Wise Toppers

The JEE Main 2020 result has been declared. Thenlink to check JEE Main 2020 result will soon be available on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates will be able to check their JEE Main scorecard using their application number and password. The national-level entrance exam was conducted amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The exam concluded on September 6. NTA has declared results within five days.

Overall, the number of students scoring 100 percentile remains the same. Like last year, 24 candidates have scored 100 percentile in JEE Main result 2020.

Candidates, after declaration of JEE Main 2020, will be able to apply for JoSSA counselling for admission to IIITs, NITs and GFTIs. The top 2,50,000 candidates can appear in the IIT admission test -- JEE Advanced 2020. The registration for JEE Advanced 2020 is likely to begin tomorrow at jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Main 2020 Result: State-Wise Toppers