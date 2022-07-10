JEE Main result 2022 soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to declare the JEE Main June 2022 result. The JEE Main June result date, July 10, was confirmed by an NTA official to Careers360. Candidates have been waiting for their IIT JEE Main result to arrive at the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in, for the last few days. Students and parents have been asking for an update on JEE Main result time. JEE Main Result June 2022 LIVE

NTA has already released the final JEE Main answer keys on the official website on Wednesday, July 6. The JEE Main answer key consisted of Question IDs and Correct Response Ids for all the shifts of the engineering entrance test held between June 23 and June 29.

While there is no official confirmation of the JEE Main result time, candidates who had taken the exams in June and their parents have flooded social media with posts on the delay in JEE Mains results and have been seeking for an update.

Waiting for JEE Main result 2022 June session, a Twitter user said: “Please give students an update about JEE Mains session 1 results.”

Please give students an update about Jee Mains session 1 results @DG_NTA... — Preksha (@PrekShakeup) July 10, 2022

Another user asking for an update on JEE Main 2022 result said: "DG NTA plz tell the students that when you announce JEE Mains 2022 results. Students are [in a] very panic [situation]. Plz tell us a particular time and date for result announcement."

@DG_NTA plz tell the students that when you announce JEE Mains 2022 results . Students are very panic . Plz tell us a particular time and date for result announcement. — Divya Prakash Srivastav (@DivyaPrakashSr9) July 10, 2022

@DG_NTA when we can expect JEE MAIN result declaration? — Santosh Prajapati (@santoshkup) July 10, 2022

While another student said: "Results are not out yet and there are only 10 days remaining in 2nd attempt, how are we supposed to improve our score if don't know what it is. Technical issues in our JEE mains 1st attempt. So much pressure and stress among students."

Result are not out yet and there are only 10 days remaining in 2nd attempt, how are we suppose to improve our score if don't know what it is. Technical issues in our JEE mains 1st attempt. So much pressure and stress among students.#JEEMains2022ExtraAttempt @DG_NTA @dpradhanbjp — Krishna Sharma (@Krishna40576153) July 10, 2022