NTA JEE Main Admit Card Expected Soon At Jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2022 admit card soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) which has scheduled the first session of JEE Main 2022 in June is yet to issue the admit cards. The June session of JEE Main 2022 will start on June 20 and will continue till June 29. The JEE Main official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in, will host the NTA JEE Main admit card. Along with the JEE Main admit card, NTA will also issue a self-declaration (undertaking). On the JEE Main self-declaration form, candidates taking the exam will be asked to mention their recent travel history and health status. The JEE Main 2022 self-declaration undertaking is to be filled up in advance, before reaching the exam centre.

Recommended: Take a free JEE Main mock test to test your exam prep level. Start Now! Don't Miss: Just study 40% of JEE Main syllabus and score upto 100% (Free!). Download Now! Download Free: JEE Main Previous Years Questions Papers with Solutions. Here! | Sample Papers

In the JEE Main 2022 self-declaration undertaking, engineering aspirants taking the exam will have to undertake that they have read the instructions, and guidelines related to the exam. Candidates, in previous years, have been asked to mention if they had any flu-like symptoms – cough, fever, breathlessness, sore throat or runny nose, body ache – in the last 14 days.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The JEE Main 2022 BE, BTech papers will be conducted as Paper 1, while the BArch and BPlanning papers will be held separately, as Paper 2A and Paper 2B respectively.

How To Download JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Admit Card

Go to the NTA website, jeemain.nta.nic.in Click on the Session 4 admit card download link Login with application number and password, or application number and date of birth Download the hall ticket and take a printout

JEE Main admit card has information like exam centre name and address, exam day instructions among others. Students must read all the instructions and follow those on the exam day.