  • Home
  • Education
  • NTA JEE Main Admit Card Expected Soon At Jeemain.nta.nic.in

NTA JEE Main Admit Card Expected Soon At Jeemain.nta.nic.in

NTA JEE Main Admit Card: Along with the JEE Main admit card, NTA will also issue a self-declaration (undertaking). On the JEE Main self-declaration form, candidates taking the exam will be asked to mention their recent travel history and health status.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 4, 2022 3:51 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card For Session 1 Expected Soon; Check Previous Year Question Papers, Analysis
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Application Form Out; Details Here
JEE Main 2022: Prepare For Engineering Entrance Exam With These Previous Year Question Papers
JEE Main 2022 Admit Cards Soon; Check Session 1 Exam Mode, Marking Scheme
JEE Mains 2022 Admit Card Release Date Soon; Self Declaration Form, Key Points For Applicants
JEE Main 2022 Exam Date Session 1 From June 20; Tips And Tricks To Ace Engineering Entrance Test
NTA JEE Main Admit Card Expected Soon At Jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Main 2022 admit card soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) which has scheduled the first session of JEE Main 2022 in June is yet to issue the admit cards. The June session of JEE Main 2022 will start on June 20 and will continue till June 29. The JEE Main official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in, will host the NTA JEE Main admit card. Along with the JEE Main admit card, NTA will also issue a self-declaration (undertaking). On the JEE Main self-declaration form, candidates taking the exam will be asked to mention their recent travel history and health status. The JEE Main 2022 self-declaration undertaking is to be filled up in advance, before reaching the exam centre.

Recommended: Take a free JEE Main mock test to test your exam prep level. Start Now!

Don't Miss: Just study 40% of JEE Main syllabus and score upto 100% (Free!)Download Now!

Download Free: JEE Main Previous Years Questions Papers with Solutions. Here! | Sample Papers

In the JEE Main 2022 self-declaration undertaking, engineering aspirants taking the exam will have to undertake that they have read the instructions, and guidelines related to the exam. Candidates, in previous years, have been asked to mention if they had any flu-like symptoms – cough, fever, breathlessness, sore throat or runny nose, body ache – in the last 14 days.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The JEE Main 2022 BE, BTech papers will be conducted as Paper 1, while the BArch and BPlanning papers will be held separately, as Paper 2A and Paper 2B respectively.

How To Download JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Admit Card

  1. Go to the NTA website, jeemain.nta.nic.in

  2. Click on the Session 4 admit card download link

  3. Login with application number and password, or application number and date of birth

  4. Download the hall ticket and take a printout

JEE Main admit card has information like exam centre name and address, exam day instructions among others. Students must read all the instructions and follow those on the exam day.

Click here for more Education News
JEE Main 2022

Suggested For You

Upcoming Webinar
A Guide To Important Scholarships
Coming Soon in Premium
Ashish Jha (Chief Content Strategist, Buddy4Study.com) +0More
Which Are The Top Private Medical Colleges With Low Fees? Check State-Wise List Here
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
Resources
NCERT Solutions for Maths & Science

- Concept-oriented detailed solutions for NCERT (Class 6 to 12), Exemplar (Class 9 to 12) & CBSE Previous 5 year (Class 10 and 12)

- For Maths and Science

Access Now
Entrance Prep: Know The 10 Tips For Making Smart Notes
5 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET PG 2022 Result: Rank List Out; Details Here
NEET PG 2022 Result: Rank List Out; Details Here
GAT-B, BET 2022 Score Cards, Rank Cards Out; Direct Link
GAT-B, BET 2022 Score Cards, Rank Cards Out; Direct Link
AP SSC Result 2022 Live: Andhra Pradesh 10th Results On June 6 At Bse.ap.gov.in; Time, Direct Link
Live | AP SSC Result 2022 Live: Andhra Pradesh 10th Results On June 6 At Bse.ap.gov.in; Time, Direct Link
UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: Websites, SMS To Check UPMSP Results
UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: Websites, SMS To Check UPMSP Results
Delhi HC Refuses To Stay DU’s Letter Warning St Stephen's Of Action If Prospectus Not Withdrawn
Delhi HC Refuses To Stay DU’s Letter Warning St Stephen's Of Action If Prospectus Not Withdrawn
.......................... Advertisement ..........................