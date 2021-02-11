JEE Main Admit Card 2021 Out: Key Points To Remember

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance Examination Main 2021 (Jee Main 2021) admit card for the February 2021 session. Candidates can access the JEE Main February 2021 admit cards on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Along with the JEE Main admit card candidates appearing for the JEE Main 2021 February session have to bring the self-declaration form. JEE Main self-declaration form 2021 is a part of the admit card, printed on the first page.

JEE Main self-declaration form also needs to be signed by the parent beside candidates left-hand thumb impression and signature. It is mandatory for all candidates to bring the self-declaration form of JEE Main 2021 without which entry inside the exam hall will not be allowed.

NTA has activated three links to download the JEE Main admit card 2021. In case, one link is not working due to a heavy server, candidates can download their hall ticket from the other two alternative links provided on the official site.

The JEE Main 2021 February exam will be conducted amid COVID-19 situation and therefore, the NTA has issued an undertaking for the students along with the JEE Main February 2021 admit.

The JEE Main self-declaration form is a part of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to be submitted by all the JEE Main exam-takers. The JEE Main self-declaration form would mention the health status of the JEE Main aspirants and will have a record of travel history so that everyone including the JEE Main exam functionaries and students at the JEE Main exam centre is safe. Candidates will be required to sign the self-declaration form in the presence of the invigilator.

JEE Main February 2021 Admit Card - Key Points