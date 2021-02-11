JEE Main Admit Card 2021 Soon: Points To Remember

JEE Main 2021 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021). The JEE Main admit card 2021 is expected to be released this week on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. However, the date of release of admit card has not been declared by NTA. As soon as the admit card is released, candidates will be able to download it through the official website.

After the release of the JEE Main hall ticket 2021, the candidates must check the details mentioned in their hall ticket, so that there is no confusion at the last moment. The information about the JEE examination centre along with the slot will be printed on the admit card. Without the admit card, candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination centres.

This year, JEE Main exam will be held in four sessions-- February, March, April and May. The February session examination will be held from February 23 to 26. After this, the examination of the second session will be held from March 15-18. The third session will be conducted on April 27-30 and the fourth session will be held from May 24-28. In addition, the JEE Main exam 2021 will be in 13 languages. This year students will have to answer only 75 questions out of total 90. Negative marking of 15 optional questions will not be done.

Points To Remember:

The JEE Main hall ticket is released at the candidate’s login of the official website. Candidates must keep their application number and password (or date of birth) ready.

Check your name in the JEE admit card. Look carefully at the fact that the name is not printed incorrectly.

Check your personal information and spell-check it.

Be sure to check the options you selected while filling the JEE application form.

Look at the paper language option and make sure it's right.

In case a candidate finds any discrepancy, he/she can get in touch with NTA at 0120-6895200.

Check the details regarding the examination centre and reporting time.

The admit card must be printed only on A4 sized paper.

The JEE Main 2021 admit card contains more than one page. Candidates must make sure that all of the pages of the JEE admit card have been printed.

Make sure COVID-19 guidelines on the admit card are the printed properly.

Candidates should download and take a print of the JEE Main self-declaration form.

Check the JEE main dress code, items allowed inside the examination hall. Read all the guidelines correctly and prepare accordingly.

How To Download JEE Main Hall Ticket 2021: