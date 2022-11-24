NTA JEE Main 2023 Exam Date, Registration Expected Soon; Here’s What To Expect

JEE Mains 2023 date expected to be announced next week

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2023 exam dates soon. For JEE Main 2022, dates were announced in March 2022. Engineering aspirants are demanding that the JEE Main exam first attempt be held in April 2023 so that there is no clash with the Class 12th board exams. A senior NTA official on Wednesday, November 23 told Careers360, “JEE Main 2023 notification will not be issued this week, and will most likely be released next week.”

NTA had made several changes to JEE Main 2021 exam pattern to help students studying under different state boards to take the exam. While JEE Main 2021 was held in four different sessions, JEE Mains 2022 was held in two. Aspirants taking the exam should get themselves prepared for any changes in the JEE Main 2023 exam pattern. However, the testing agency will give enough time for the students to accommodate with the changing pattern of the engineering entrance exam. The jeemain.nta.nic.in will release the JEE Main syllabus and the exam pattern while announcing the JEE Main 2023 dates.

For JEE Main question paper last year, the JEE Mains paper had 30 questions in each subject, divided into two sections. While Section A had 20 questions and Section B had 10 questions, students were required to answer any five of the 10 questions in Section B. The JEE Advanced 2023 syllabus has been revised for the 2023 exam.

The application process for JEE Main 2023 will be basic and will comprise steps including registration, application, image upload and payment.

JEE Main Application Form 2023