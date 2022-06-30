  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Main 2022: Session 2 Application Process Ends Today; Check Details

JEE Main 2022: Session 2 Application Process Ends Today; Check Details

JEE Main 2022 Registration: JEE Main session 2 application process will be closed online at jeemain.nta.nic.in today

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jun 30, 2022 10:21 am IST
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11 View More
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

JEE Main 2022: Session 2 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Here's How To Fill Application Form
JEE Main 2022 June Session: Chemistry Was 'Easy'; BE, BTech Paper Analysis Of Day 7 Morning Shift
JEE Main 2022: 'Maths Was Tough'; Morning Shift Paper Analysis By Candidates, Experts
JEE Main 2022 Live: Shift 2 Concludes; Check Paper Analysis, Candidates' Reactions
JEE Main 2022 Highlights: Afternoon Shift Ends; Check Paper Analysis, Candidates' Reactions
JEE Main 2022 Analysis: Students Found 'Maths Lengthy'; Check Experts' Reactions
JEE Main 2022: Session 2 Application Process Ends Today; Check Details
JEE Main 2022 application process will be closed today at jeemain.nta.nic.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

JEE Main 2022 Registration: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 2 application process will be closed on Thursday, June . The candidates who wish to register for JEE Main session 2 can apply online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main session 2 will be held from July 21 to July 30.

Don't Miss: JEE Main 2022 Last Minute Preparation Tips. Check Now

Also See: JEE Main 2022 Qualifying Cutoffs for NITs, IIITs, GFTIs. Check Now

Suggested: Predict your JEE Main 2022 Percentile by using JEE Main Rank Predictor. Use Now

B.Tech at UPESRanked Top 100 in NIRF, Grade A by NAAC, 50 LPA Highest CTC. Last Date to Apply - 30th June 2022. Apply Now 

Click here for more Education News
JEE Main 2022 Registration JEE Main 2022 Application
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
TS SSC Results 2022 Live: Telangana 10th Result Today At Bse.telangana.gov.in; Direct Link
Live | TS SSC Results 2022 Live: Telangana 10th Result Today At Bse.telangana.gov.in; Direct Link
TS SSC Result 2022 Today At Bse.telangana.gov.in; How To Check
TS SSC Result 2022 Today At Bse.telangana.gov.in; How To Check
Jharkhand, JAC To Announce Inter, 12th Arts, Commerce Results 2022 Today
Jharkhand, JAC To Announce Inter, 12th Arts, Commerce Results 2022 Today
Delhi University's Standing Committee Passes Draft FYUP Syllabi Of 19 Courses
Delhi University's Standing Committee Passes Draft FYUP Syllabi Of 19 Courses
Telangana Board To Announce SSC Result 2022 Today
Telangana Board To Announce SSC Result 2022 Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................