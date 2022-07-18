NTA Likely To Release JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exam City Slips Today; Admit Card Tomorrow

Image credit: shutterstock.com JEE Main 2022 session 2 will be held from July 21

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2022 July session 2 exam city slip today, July 18. Sources in NTA told Careers360, "JEE Main July session 2022 admit card is likely to be released tomorrow, and the exam city slips expected today, July 18." The candidates can download the JEE Main 2022 hall ticket on the official websites- jeemain.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in. ALSO READ | Meet JEE Main Topper Sneha Pareek | Kushagra Srivastava Tops JEE Main 2022 From Jharkhand

Suggested: Try JEE Main 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances in Engineering colleges. Use Now

Latest: 1500+ Best Engineering Colleges in India with placements, admission, cut-offs, and more info . Explore Now

Don't Miss: JEE Main Cut off for IITs & NITs, Check Now | JEE Main 2022 Rank Predictor. Use Now

For Session 2: Just Study 32% of the JEE Main syllabus and Score up to 100% (Based on June'22 Session) . Download Now

To download the JEE Main session 2 hall ticket and exam city slip, candidates have to log in with their application ID, date of birth and security pin.

JEE Main 2022 July Session Admit Card: Steps To Download

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in Click on the JEE Main 2022 Admit Card link Enter your application number and date of birth JEE Main 2022 hall ticket will be displayed on screen Download, and take a print out for further reference.

JEE Main 2022 session 2 will be held from July 21 to July 30, 2022. The engineering entrance exam paper will consist of multiple choice questions (MCQs) and be held in an online computer-based test (CBT). The JEE Main 2022 exam paper will be divided into 3 sections - Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.

Meanwhile, JEE Main 2022 session one result was announced on July 10, and a total of 14 candidates became topper scoring 100 percentile. A total of 8.72 lakh (8,72,432) candidates registered for the session one exam.