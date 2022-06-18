NTA JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Delayed? Here Are Details On Exam Dates, Centres

JEE Main admit card soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

With the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main date approaching, engineering aspirants are now awaiting the issue of JEE Main 2022 admit cards for session 1 exams. JEE Main 2022 session 1 will be held from June 23 to June 29 in 501 cities across the country and 22 cities outside. The National Testing Agency (NTA) on June 14 had released the exam city centres to facilitate the students in making travel plans. NTA will host the JEE Main 2022 admit card link at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The NTA exam city intimation slips of JEE Main session 1 can be accessed by logging into the jeemain.nta.nic.in website and submitting the application numbers and dates of birth. NTA has also provided the students with helpdesk numbers incase applicants due to appear JEE Main from June 23 find it difficult to download the exam city intimation slips. These are 011-40759000 and e-mail ID -- jeemain@nta.ac.in. Candidates appearing for the Session 1 of JEE Main starting June 23 are advised to keep checking the NTA website.

This year, JEE Main will be conducted in two sessions -- June and July. While the first session is scheduled to be held between June 23 and June 29, the second session will be held from July 21 and July 30.

How To Download JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Admit Card

Go to the NTA website, jeemain.nta.nic.in Click on the Session 1 admit card download link Login with application number and password, or application number and date of birth Download the JEE Main hall ticket and take a printout

Meanwhile, candidates can prepare with the JEE Main 2022 mock test links and free study materials available. The administering body, NTA, hosts video lectures and mock tests to help candidates in their preparation.

JEE Main 2022: Mock Test Direct Link