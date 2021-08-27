JEE Main 2021 4th Session Live Updates: Day 2, Shift 1 Begins

JEE Main 2021 session 4, day 2, live updates

JEE Main 2021: Day 2, shift 1 of the fourth session of JEE Main 2021 started at 9 am today, August 27. This is the fourth and final session of the Engineering entrance exam which started on August 26 and it will continue till September 2. In this session, BArch and BPlanning students will also appear. The first shift today will end at 12 pm and after that, paper analysis will be made available. Students who are yet to download their admit cards can visit jeemain.nta.ac.in.

To get entry to the exam venue, bring the JEE Main admit card along with the filled but unsigned self-declaration form, a passport size photograph and a valid photo ID. Follow all the instructions mentioned in the admit card.

JEE Main is conducted for admission to BTech, BArch, BPlanning and BE courses at NITs and other institutions. The top candidates to qualify the exam can sit for JEE Advanced, the IIT entrance exam.

Follow JEE Main 2021 session 4, day 2 live updates: