JEE Main 2021 4th Session Live Updates: Day 2, Shift 1 Begins

JEE Main 2021: Day 2, shift 1 of the fourth session of JEE Main 2021 started at 9 am today, August 27.

Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 27, 2021 9:14 am IST

JEE Main 2021 4th Session Live Updates: Day 2, Shift 1 Begins
JEE Main 2021 session 4, day 2, live updates

JEE Main 2021: Day 2, shift 1 of the fourth session of JEE Main 2021 started at 9 am today, August 27. This is the fourth and final session of the Engineering entrance exam which started on August 26 and it will continue till September 2. In this session, BArch and BPlanning students will also appear. The first shift today will end at 12 pm and after that, paper analysis will be made available. Students who are yet to download their admit cards can visit jeemain.nta.ac.in.

To get entry to the exam venue, bring the JEE Main admit card along with the filled but unsigned self-declaration form, a passport size photograph and a valid photo ID. Follow all the instructions mentioned in the admit card.

JEE Main is conducted for admission to BTech, BArch, BPlanning and BE courses at NITs and other institutions. The top candidates to qualify the exam can sit for JEE Advanced, the IIT entrance exam.

Follow JEE Main 2021 session 4, day 2 live updates:

Live updates

JEE Main 2021: Day 2, shift 1 of the fourth session of JEE Main 2021 started at 9 am today, August 27. The first shift today will end at 12 pm and after that, paper analysis will be made available. Students who are yet to download their admit cards can visit jeemain.nta.ac.in.

09:14 AM IST
Aug. 27, 2021

JEE Main 2021: Drop Box For Rough Sheets

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has asked the candidates to leave their admit cards and rough sheets in the dropbox placed outside the examination hall before leaving the centre to avoid the spread of COVID-19 infection.



09:08 AM IST
Aug. 27, 2021

JEE Main Cut-Off Score: 2019 And 2020


Category

Cut-off Score 2019

 Cut-off Score 2020

Common Rank List (CRL)/ General Category

89.7548849

90.3765335

Economically Weaker Sections (EWS)

78.2174869

70.2435518

Other Backward Class (OBC-NCL)

74.3166557

72.8887969

Scheduled Castes (SC)

54.0128155

50.1760245

Scheduled Tribes (ST)

44.3345172

39.0696101

People with Disability (PwD)

0.1137173

0.0618524

09:01 AM IST
Aug. 27, 2021

JEE Main 2021 4th Session: Day 2 Exam Begins

Day 2 exams of JEE Main 2021 4th session started at 9 am. The first shift will end at 12 pm and the second shift will start at 3 pm.

08:59 AM IST
Aug. 27, 2021

JEE Main 2021 Session 4: Answer Key, Question Paper

At the end of each shift, private coaching centres will release unofficial, memory-based question papers and answer keys. However, for the official answer key will be released after September 2. 

08:54 AM IST
Aug. 27, 2021

JEE Main 2021 Paper Analysis

JEE Main 2021  paper will be available after 12 pm today. The first shift will start at 9 am and it will continue to 12 pm.

08:52 AM IST
Aug. 27, 2021

Dress Code Of JEE Main 2021

Follow JEE Main dress code as mentioned on the admit card. Make sure you do not bring any prohibited item – calculator, mobile phone or any electronic gadget – to the exam venue.

08:47 AM IST
Aug. 27, 2021

JEE Main 2021: Items Allowed

  •  JEE Main 2021 admit card 

  • Passport size photograph

  • Photo id proof 

  • Ballpoint pen, water bottle and a hand sanitizer

  • Sugar tablets and fruits for diabetic candidates

  • PwD certificate for candidates claiming reservation under PwD category

08:40 AM IST
Aug. 27, 2021

Download JEE Main 2021 Admit Card

Download the JEE Main 2021 admit card, take a printout, fill the self-declaration form and bring it to the exam centre. Along with the JEE Main admit card, bring a photo ID and a passport-size photo. 

08:39 AM IST
Aug. 27, 2021

JEE Main 2021 Session 4: Day 2 Exam Begins Soon

The second-day exams will begin at 9 am. JEE Main 2021 session 4 started on August 26 and it will continue till September 2. 

