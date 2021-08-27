JEE Main 2021 4th Session Live Updates: Day 2, Shift 1 Begins
JEE Main 2021: Day 2, shift 1 of the fourth session of JEE Main 2021 started at 9 am today, August 27.
JEE Main 2021: Day 2, shift 1 of the fourth session of JEE Main 2021 started at 9 am today, August 27. This is the fourth and final session of the Engineering entrance exam which started on August 26 and it will continue till September 2. In this session, BArch and BPlanning students will also appear. The first shift today will end at 12 pm and after that, paper analysis will be made available. Students who are yet to download their admit cards can visit jeemain.nta.ac.in.
To get entry to the exam venue, bring the JEE Main admit card along with the filled but unsigned self-declaration form, a passport size photograph and a valid photo ID. Follow all the instructions mentioned in the admit card.
JEE Main is conducted for admission to BTech, BArch, BPlanning and BE courses at NITs and other institutions. The top candidates to qualify the exam can sit for JEE Advanced, the IIT entrance exam.
Follow JEE Main 2021 session 4, day 2 live updates:
Live updates
JEE Main 2021: Drop Box For Rough Sheets
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has asked the candidates to leave their admit cards and rough sheets in the dropbox placed outside the examination hall before leaving the centre to avoid the spread of COVID-19 infection.
JEE Main Cut-Off Score: 2019 And 2020
Category
Cut-off Score 2019
Cut-off Score 2020
Common Rank List (CRL)/ General Category
89.7548849
90.3765335
Economically Weaker Sections (EWS)
78.2174869
70.2435518
Other Backward Class (OBC-NCL)
74.3166557
72.8887969
Scheduled Castes (SC)
54.0128155
50.1760245
Scheduled Tribes (ST)
44.3345172
39.0696101
People with Disability (PwD)
0.1137173
0.0618524
JEE Main 2021 4th Session: Day 2 Exam Begins
Day 2 exams of JEE Main 2021 4th session started at 9 am. The first shift will end at 12 pm and the second shift will start at 3 pm.
JEE Main 2021 Session 4: Answer Key, Question Paper
At the end of each shift, private coaching centres will release unofficial, memory-based question papers and answer keys. However, for the official answer key will be released after September 2.
JEE Main 2021 Paper Analysis
JEE Main 2021 paper will be available after 12 pm today. The first shift will start at 9 am and it will continue to 12 pm.
Dress Code Of JEE Main 2021
Follow JEE Main dress code as mentioned on the admit card. Make sure you do not bring any prohibited item – calculator, mobile phone or any electronic gadget – to the exam venue.
JEE Main 2021: Items Allowed
JEE Main 2021 admit card
Passport size photograph
Photo id proof
Ballpoint pen, water bottle and a hand sanitizer
Sugar tablets and fruits for diabetic candidates
PwD certificate for candidates claiming reservation under PwD category
Download JEE Main 2021 Admit Card
Download the JEE Main 2021 admit card, take a printout, fill the self-declaration form and bring it to the exam centre. Along with the JEE Main admit card, bring a photo ID and a passport-size photo.
JEE Main 2021 Session 4: Day 2 Exam Begins Soon
The second-day exams will begin at 9 am. JEE Main 2021 session 4 started on August 26 and it will continue till September 2.