Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main result 2021 session 4 likely today at jeemain.nta.nic.in (representational)

JEE Main result 2021: The National Testing Agency is expected to announce JEE Main 2021 session 4 result today, September 10. As per information shared by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, JEE Advanced 2021 registration begins tomorrow, September 11. The top 2.5 lakh candidates to qualify JEE Main 2021 gets a chance to apply for JEE Advanced and therefore, the result of the fourth session of the entrance exam is expected today. Register here for JEE Main 2021 result.

Along with JEE Main 2021 4th session result, the NTA will announce the all India merit list and the category-wise cut-off list.

JEE Main result 2021 4th session will be announced for both paper 1 – BE, BTech – and paper 2 – BArch and BPlanning. As seen in previous session results, students will need their application number and date of birth or application number and password to download scores.

The official websites to get JEE Main result 2021 for session 4 are jeemain.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

Here are live updates on JEE Main 2021 session 4 result.