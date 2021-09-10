  • Home
JEE Main Result 2021 Live: NTA Likely To Declare 4th Session Results Today

JEE Main 2021 4th session result expected today. The official websites to get JEE Main result 2021 for session 4 are jeemain.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 10, 2021 8:17 am IST | Source: Careers360

JEE Main result 2021 session 4 likely today at jeemain.nta.nic.in (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

JEE Main result 2021: The National Testing Agency is expected to announce JEE Main 2021 session 4 result today, September 10. As per information shared by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, JEE Advanced 2021 registration begins tomorrow, September 11. The top 2.5 lakh candidates to qualify JEE Main 2021 gets a chance to apply for JEE Advanced and therefore, the result of the fourth session of the entrance exam is expected today. Register here for JEE Main 2021 result.

Latest: Apply to these TOP institutions with your JEE Main score - Check List here  | Recommended: Know your Admission Chances in Engineering Colleges with JEE Main College Predictor. Click Here 

Along with JEE Main 2021 4th session result, the NTA will announce the all India merit list and the category-wise cut-off list.

JEE Main result 2021 4th session will be announced for both paper 1 – BE, BTech – and paper 2 – BArch and BPlanning. As seen in previous session results, students will need their application number and date of birth or application number and password to download scores.

The official websites to get JEE Main result 2021 for session 4 are jeemain.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

Here are live updates on JEE Main 2021 session 4 result.

Live updates

JEE Main 2021 4th session result: The official websites to get JEE Main result 2021 for session 4 are jeemain.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in and nta.ac.in. Students will need their application number and date of birth or application number and password to download scorecards. Here are the live updates.

08:17 AM IST
Sept. 10, 2021

JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Result: What Students Are Saying

A student has asked the National Testing Agency not to announce JEE Main 2021 result at night. Here's why. 



08:13 AM IST
Sept. 10, 2021

How To Calculate JEE Main 2021 Score Using Answer Key

JEE Main 2021 result: Probable score in JEE Main 2021-

For questions with negative marking

(Number of correct answers x 4) - (number of incorrect answers) – A

For questions without negative marking

Number of correct answers x 4 - B

JEE Main 2021 score = A+B

08:02 AM IST
Sept. 10, 2021

Education Ministry's NIRF Rankings Out. Here's Top Institute Accepting JEE Main Result

National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli, or NIT Tiruchirappalli, or NIT Trichy is one of the top institutes – 9th among Engineering colleges and first among those accepting JEE Main scores – in India. Here's the complete list.

NIT Trichy is the 9th best Engineering college in NIRF 2021 rankings. The top 8 are all IITs (Photo: NIT Trichy official website)

08:01 AM IST
Sept. 10, 2021

JEE Main Result 2021: Engineering At The Top In NIRF Ranking 2021

The NIRF Ranking 2021 was released yesterday by Education Minister Dharmandra Pradhan and in it, India's best educational institutions, taking all disciplines together, are all science and engineering ones. These are the top five educational institutions in the country: 

  • Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras
  • Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore
  • Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay
  • Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi
  • Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur

Read More | NIRF Ranking 2021: Here’s List Of All Top Colleges, Institutes

07:55 AM IST
Sept. 10, 2021

Is JEE Main 2021 Result Released?

The JEE Main result 2021 is expected today but is not out yet. This is what the JEE Main 2021 result page looks like: 

jee-main-result-2021-jeemain-nta-nic-in-nta-results-nic-in-screen-featured-imageJEE Main Result 2021: NTA JEE Main result page right now

07:54 AM IST
Sept. 10, 2021

JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Final Answer Key Will Be Out Before Result

Ahead of JEE Main 2021 session 4 results, the NTA will release the final version of the answer key, containing all correct answers to questions asked in the exam. Answer keys for papers 1 and 2 are usually published separately.

07:52 AM IST
Sept. 10, 2021

JEE Main Result 2021 4th Session: How To Check Scores

To get JEE Main 4th session result 2021, visit ntaresults.nic.in or jeemain.nta.nic.in and follow the steps mentioned here

  1. Click on the JEE Main 2021 result direct link 
  2. Enter the required login details
  3. Submit to download the scorecard. Take a printout
07:37 AM IST
Sept. 10, 2021

JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Results: 100 Percentile Scorers In Previous Sessions

JEE Main 2021 3rd session: 17 students 

2nd session: 13 students 

First session: 6 students  

07:30 AM IST
Sept. 10, 2021

Where To Check JEE Main 2021 Result Of 4th Session?

These are the official websites to check JEE Main result 2021:

  1. jeemain.nta.nic.in
  2. nta.ac.in
  3. ntaresults.nic.in
07:28 AM IST
Sept. 10, 2021

Why JEE Main 2021 Result Session 4 Is Expected Today

The main reason why JEE Main 2021 session 4 result is expected today is because registrations for JEE Advanced 2021, the IIT admission test, will begin tomorrow, September 11, and only the top 2.5 lakh candidates who qualify in JEE Main 2021 are allowed to apply for the advanced exam. 

07:25 AM IST
Sept. 10, 2021

JEE Main Result 2021 For 4th Session Likely Today

The National Testing Agency is expected to announce the result of the fourth session of the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2021 today, September 10. 

Click here for more Education News
JEE Main Result 2021 JEE Main 2021 Result
