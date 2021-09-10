JEE Main Result 2021 Live: NTA Likely To Declare 4th Session Results Today
JEE Main 2021 4th session result expected today. The official websites to get JEE Main result 2021 for session 4 are jeemain.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in and nta.ac.in.
JEE Main result 2021: The National Testing Agency is expected to announce JEE Main 2021 session 4 result today, September 10. As per information shared by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, JEE Advanced 2021 registration begins tomorrow, September 11. The top 2.5 lakh candidates to qualify JEE Main 2021 gets a chance to apply for JEE Advanced and therefore, the result of the fourth session of the entrance exam is expected today. Register here for JEE Main 2021 result.
Along with JEE Main 2021 4th session result, the NTA will announce the all India merit list and the category-wise cut-off list.
JEE Main result 2021 4th session will be announced for both paper 1 – BE, BTech – and paper 2 – BArch and BPlanning. As seen in previous session results, students will need their application number and date of birth or application number and password to download scores.
Here are live updates on JEE Main 2021 session 4 result.
Live updates
JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Result: What Students Are Saying
A student has asked the National Testing Agency not to announce JEE Main 2021 result at night. Here's why.
I request @DG_NTA not to release the JEE MAIN result at night couse late night release causes anxiety and situation of panic.... better to release in morning. Thank You.— Mrityunjay Kashyap (@Mrityunjay_001) September 10, 2021
How To Calculate JEE Main 2021 Score Using Answer Key
JEE Main 2021 result: Probable score in JEE Main 2021-
For questions with negative marking
(Number of correct answers x 4) - (number of incorrect answers) – A
For questions without negative marking
Number of correct answers x 4 - B
JEE Main 2021 score = A+B
Education Ministry's NIRF Rankings Out. Here's Top Institute Accepting JEE Main Result
National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli, or NIT Tiruchirappalli, or NIT Trichy is one of the top institutes – 9th among Engineering colleges and first among those accepting JEE Main scores – in India. Here's the complete list.
JEE Main Result 2021: Engineering At The Top In NIRF Ranking 2021
The NIRF Ranking 2021 was released yesterday by Education Minister Dharmandra Pradhan and in it, India's best educational institutions, taking all disciplines together, are all science and engineering ones. These are the top five educational institutions in the country:
- Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras
- Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore
- Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay
- Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi
- Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur
Is JEE Main 2021 Result Released?
The JEE Main result 2021 is expected today but is not out yet. This is what the JEE Main 2021 result page looks like:
JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Final Answer Key Will Be Out Before Result
Ahead of JEE Main 2021 session 4 results, the NTA will release the final version of the answer key, containing all correct answers to questions asked in the exam. Answer keys for papers 1 and 2 are usually published separately.
JEE Main Result 2021 4th Session: How To Check Scores
To get JEE Main 4th session result 2021, visit ntaresults.nic.in or jeemain.nta.nic.in and follow the steps mentioned here
- Click on the JEE Main 2021 result direct link
- Enter the required login details
- Submit to download the scorecard. Take a printout
JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Results: 100 Percentile Scorers In Previous Sessions
JEE Main 2021 3rd session: 17 students
2nd session: 13 students
First session: 6 students
Where To Check JEE Main 2021 Result Of 4th Session?
These are the official websites to check JEE Main result 2021:
- jeemain.nta.nic.in
- nta.ac.in
- ntaresults.nic.in
Why JEE Main 2021 Result Session 4 Is Expected Today
The main reason why JEE Main 2021 session 4 result is expected today is because registrations for JEE Advanced 2021, the IIT admission test, will begin tomorrow, September 11, and only the top 2.5 lakh candidates who qualify in JEE Main 2021 are allowed to apply for the advanced exam.
JEE Main Result 2021 For 4th Session Likely Today
The National Testing Agency is expected to announce the result of the fourth session of the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2021 today, September 10.